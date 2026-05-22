INTERVIEW | Her narrative, her rules: Londie London talks going solo with ‘Life With Londie’

With her own show and her own name above the title, Londie London is betting that the world is finally ready to meet the real Londi Zulu.

Londie London (real name Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu) has established her reality TV career so well that fans can be forgiven for forgetting that she shot to fame as a musician signed to Ambitiouz Records. She was signed to the record label in 2017 alongside stars such as Amanda Black, Sjava, Emtee, Saudi, Priddy Ugly and La Sauce.

Over the years, the urban model-turned-musician maintained a degree of fame among people who kept up with the local music industry and pop culture circles.

Londie went on to gain wider fame via The Real Housewives of Durban (joining in Season 2 around 2022). Now, she sits at the helm of a fly-on-the-wall reality series that follows her every move as she rebuilds her personal and professional life, covering motherhood, family, and business.

She celebrated the moment with an intimate viewing party held at Bang & Olufsen in Kramerville – a venue that trades in premium audio and even more premium aesthetics. In a post-screening interview, she tells The Citizen that the setting was deliberate.

“It’s a very luxe venue that represents who I am.” Her confidence reads as earned, not performed, and as she speaks, I can’t help but think that it has to be. Because getting to this particular point in her life, where she’s headlining her own show, her narrative and hosting an elevated watch party, took over a decade of public life that was rarely kind to her.

Life With Londie, which premiered on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Thursday 8pm, marks an inflexion point in Londie’s career. It is her first solo reality vehicle, her first chance to operate without the structural noise of an ensemble cast, and (perhaps most significantly) her first sustained opportunity to set the record straight.

“For the first time, something had my voice in it, and I had the opportunity to set the record straight.”

The origin story

Although she first registered in the public’s mind as a singer and entertainer, her emergence as a standout cast member on The Real Housewives of Durban propelled her forward.

The show that quickly became one of South Africa’s most-watched reality exports, generating headlines, WhatsApp debates, and the kind of loyal fanbase that fills comment sections with declarations of solidarity.

But Real Housewives is, by design, a machinery of conflict, and that means your narrative is never fully yours.

And for Londie, whose personal life was unfolding simultaneously in newspapers and on gossip blogs, the show’s architecture meant her story was always filtered through someone else’s (often malicious) framing.

“After Real Housewives of Durban, I felt like involving people in my personal life was part of my brand. But even with revealing everything, you still choose what people need to see.”

Life With Londie promises the uncontrolled, unmediated version – and she appears to be betting that audiences are hungry for exactly that.

The headlines she’s not shying away from

Any serious accounting of Londie as a public figure has to grapple with the weight she’s carrying into this new chapter.

There are the perennial “broke” rumours, which she addressed directly in the first episode to considerable viewer approval. There is the fallout from her traditional marriage to Hlubi Nkosi, the father of her children, and the complicated visibility that comes with being tied to men with a penchant for firearms. And the bullying she faced from RHOD co-star, Minnie Ntuli, who later accused her of the same for how she spoke about another socialite on her Podcast and Chill Network show, Read The Room.

Lastly, there is the general condition of being a young Black South African woman in entertainment, where the threshold for scandal is lower, and the grace extended is thinner.

Social media was busy with praise and commentary, noting her grace, her vulnerability, what observers called “big girl moves” in confronting rather than deflecting.

“Proud,” “refreshing,” “real” – these were the words circulating under her hashtag #LifeWithLondieLondon as the episode aired. A moment with her mother, who Londie describes with an affection that borders on reverence, drew particular warmth.

“Shooting this show made me realise my mom is a 3.0 version of me,” Londie said, laughing. “I’m just a light version. I’m like the Android version of her, and she’s the iPhone.”

The scheduling problem nobody can ignore

‘Life With Londie’ star Londie London in conversation with award-winning Senior Lifestyle Journalist Kaunda Selisho. Picture: Supplied, Kgotatso Masoabi for Londie London.



There is a slight issue with her show. Specifically, the decision to place Life With Londie in the Thursday 8pm slot on Mzansi Magic, a timeslot previously occupied by Uthando Nesthembu.

That show, a multi-season, deeply embedded fixture of South African reality television with loyal, habituated viewership, has become a Thursday night institution. Its fanbase does not pivot easily.

Audiences who came of age watching Musa Mseleku’s household navigate polygamy on primetime are now being asked to watch another reality TV mainstay strike out on her own, against the backdrop of a franchise that made her famous.

In the weeks leading up to the show, several viewers took to social media to flag the conflict, at first jokingly suggesting that the show be shelved in favour of extending Uthando Nesthembu for one more season.

It will be interesting to see if she’s able to win over Mzansi Magic viewers over time.

The star who’s been waiting

What the first episode did establish, and what Londie herself articulates with surprising clarity, is a distinction between persona and person that goes to the heart of the show’s premise.

“I’m excited for people to see the real Londie. I know people have seen Londi London, but for the first time, they will meet Londie Zulu.”

It’s a meaningful distinction. Londi London is the entertainer – the heels, the aesthetics, the tabloid presence, the Housewives cast member. Londie Zulu is the woman underneath: the daughter, the mother, the intombi yom’Zulu who grounds her stardom in something older and more rooted than the entertainment industry.

When asked how she balances natural Zulu humility with the star power she carries, her answer is instructive. “One thing people need to understand about Zulu people: we are very extra. The star power is within us already. It’s the power that is within us. And then we still have the respect – and the respect makes us shine more than everybody else.”

Whether viewers will give her 12 more weeks to make that case is the open question.

Early reactions suggest curiosity, even though discourse is active and divided. But Londie London has survived worse odds than a slow premiere.

She has survived years of headlines she didn’t write, storylines she didn’t control, and a public appetite for her downfall.

“I literally enjoyed it as if I wasn’t in it, as if I was not living in it,” she said of watching episode one with a room full of other people.

Life With Londie airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, Thursdays at 8pm.