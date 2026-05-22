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New presenting line-up announced for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2026

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

22 May 2026

12:16 pm

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The new presenters will take over presenting duties following the departure of long-time hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 presenters

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2026 presenters: Johannes Radebe, Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe. Pictures: Supplied

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The new presenting line-up for the 2026 season of Strictly Come Dancing has been announced, with the show introducing three hosts for the first time.

Presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe will host the programme during its upcoming season on BBC BRIT.

The trio will take over presenting duties following the departure of long-time hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Willis said joining the show was difficult to fully process, as she has been a long-time viewer.

“It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly. I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years, so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend,” she said.

Willis also acknowledged the legacy left by Daly and Winkleman.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind, two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long,” she said.

Johannes Radebe on his return

Radebe said taking on the new role was unexpected.

In 2021, he formed part of the show’s first all-male pairing alongside chef and television presenter John Whaite, with the pair finishing as runners-up.

“To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined,” he said.

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“This show has always stood for joy, heart and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward.”

Widdicombe, who previously appeared on the show’s 2024 Christmas special, said he was looking forward to joining the presenting team.

“Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point,” he said.

“I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them.”

The premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.

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