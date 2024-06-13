SA’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip producers deny mistreating cast member

The producers of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa, GOAT Productions, have denied allegations of mistreatment towards cast members.

This comes after show star Melany ‘Mel’ Viljoen claimed she was unfairly treated during filming.

Mel alleged that the production team conspired against her by deliberately booking other housewives before filming started, forming an alliance against her.

“We signed agreements that barred us from any contact or interaction with fellow housewives pre-production.

“However, the production company deliberately booked three housewives together in a five-star hotel for five nights before recording started, to automatically form an alliance against me,” she told The Citizen.

Mel added that she was booked 30km away from the other ladies in a three-star all-inclusive timeshare resort for pensioners.

“By the time we moved to the magical villa, I had to adapt quickly when I realised I was supposed to be the sacrificial lamb to be slaughtered by the alliance.”

Producers respond to Mel’s allegations

Responding to the allegations, the production company stated that all cast members received equal treatment.

Jemma Ford from GOAT Productions told The Citizen: “All cast members were provided equal accommodation. We utilized a travel company to assist us with hotel placements.”

Addressing the accommodation arrangements, Jemma explained: “All the ladies were split into various hotels due to flight time arrivals, shuttles, and hotel availability.”

When asked whether Mel had raised any concerns or complaints with the production team, Jemma stated: “The production company had only one request from a cast member to move to a sea-facing room, which was done. We would have assisted if there were any other requests from any of the ladies.”

