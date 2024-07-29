WATCH: Two more Miss SA 2024 contestants eliminated from the competition

The Miss SA 2024 will be crowned on 10 August 2024.

Two more Miss SA 2024 hopefuls, Nobuhle Langa and Lethaukuthula Maseko, were eliminated from the competition this past Saturday, 27 July.

This was after another competitive episode of Crown Chasers, where contestant Mia le Roux was announced as the episode’s winner.

Langa and Maseko said the Miss SA 2024 journey was both challenging and rewarding.

“Every day was a learning experience, where I challenged myself but also had fun. I felt so free, vulnerable, and happy.

“For the first time, I related so much to other women because I realised that when I spoke about my life and challenges, someone else felt the same. That was the beauty of it—you learn and grow together. I made lifelong friendships with the ladies I met from the Top 30,” Langa said.

ALSO READ: ‘I am now planning my wedding’ − Nolene Spinks’ Miss SA 2024 journey comes to an end

Langa and Maseko on worst part of Miss SA journey

Maseko said she found it difficult to deal with the pressure of reality TV on Crown Chasers.

She added: “The worst part was being away from my family for five weeks, and dealing with the high pressure of reality TV was tough.”

Langa also admitted that being on the show was not easy for her.

She explained: “The hardest part of the journey was being in a confined space and not being able to do the things that I usually do, such as going to the gym at 5am every day, sitting outside and soaking in some sun, and feeling free in terms of my movements. The lack of sleep was also tough.”

She added that she will not be entering the Miss SA competition again in the future.

“I lived every single day in the present moment and trusted that God guided me through every decision and intention. I lived out my purpose as a Miss SA 2024 Top 13 and would gladly see more girls enter to live out their purpose.”

Meanwhile, Maseko said she is open to trying her luck again, adding: “It’s always been my dream!”

The pair said that going forward, they will both return to work. Langa mentioned that she will be completing her audit articles and writing her final board exam to qualify as a Chartered Accountant.

NOW READ: Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones: Decades of artistic excellence and accolades