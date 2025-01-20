Maria Doyle Kennedy on ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’ S2, exploring South Africa, and local slang

The second season of Recipes for Love and Murder will premiere on Thursday, 23 January.

Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy as Tannie Maria on Recipes for Love and Murder. Picture: Supplied

Ahead of the premiere of Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2, we caught up with Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy, who plays the role of Tannie Maria in the series.

Speaking to The Citizen, Kennedy shared her experiences filming in South Africa and embracing the local culture, including its quirky slang.

She explained that filming Season 1 during the pandemic limited her opportunities to explore, but Season 2 gave her a chance to immerse herself in South Africa’s vibrant culture.

“I hadn’t been to South Africa before doing the show. During Season 1, in 2021, we couldn’t experience much outside of work because of the pandemic. But this time, everything was different.

“Because I was going back a second time, I was going back to meet friends. I already knew my fellow cast members. I’m very close to them—particularly a few of them,” she said.

Her adventures included frequent visits to Cape Town’s renowned theatres and stand-up comedy shows.

She also attended ‘Esther Mahlangu’s a Retrospective‘ and spent time swimming in the ocean.

Among her favourite destinations was the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

“It was incredibly beautiful; there are some very cultivated parts of it, with a whole load of plants that I would never normally see.

“I live in Ireland, and it’s just such a different climate and vegetation, so it was a really new kind of vista for me. I thought Cape Town was beautiful, but where we film all of the outdoor scenes—Prince Albert—is just the most beautiful town, surrounded by mountains and absolutely spectacular.”

Picking up South African slang

Adding a touch of fun to her time in South Africa, Kennedy also picked up some local slang.

“I learned a lot, and some of them I brought back with me because I enjoyed them so much.

“Phrases like ‘How’s it,’ ‘shame,’ ‘hectic,’ and, of course, ‘lekker’—people say that all the time!”

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Tannie Maria. Picture: Supplied

What to expect from ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’ Season 2

The highly anticipated second season premieres on Thursday, 23 January, at 8pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101), DStv Stream, and DStv Catch Up.

Season 2 brings back favourite characters like Tannie Maria (Kennedy), Jessie September (Kylie Fisher), and Detective Khaya Meyer (Tony Kgoroge).

It also gives viewers a closer look at other characters, such as Constable Classen (Meghan Alexander) and Tannie Elna (Marjoleese Culver).

“You get to know everyone so much more in Season 2,” Kennedy said.

“It feels like a real town you’d want to visit, full of vibrant, complex people. I hope viewers feel the same love for this little world as I do.

“And Khaya, of course, and whether he and Tannie Maria will make it work or not. But all of the peripheral characters — you got a little glimpse of them in Season 1,” she added.

