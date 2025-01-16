SA to get its own version of hit US TV show ‘Superstore’ as it marks 10th anniversary

Superstore actors. A South African version of the US hit TV series is on the way. Picture: Supplied

It is akin to a retail outlet opening a branch in another area with local staff spearheading the not-so-new business.

NBCUniversal Formats and streaming platform Showmax have announced an agreement which will bring a South African Zulu-language adaptation of the hit US comedy Superstore.

“We’re on Cloud Nine,” said executive head of programming at MultiChoice, Nicola van Niekerk, while reacting to the news.

A reliable source confirmed to The Citizen that this will not just be a dubbed South African version of Superstore. “[It is] completely rewritten, re-filmed and recast with local actors,” said the source.

‘Superstore’ in SA

Superstore follows a unique family of employees at Cloud 9, a super-sized mega store.

From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless summer hires and in-it-for-life managers, they hilariously tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.

“We are proud to be producing the first African version of Superstore for Showmax,” said executive producer Reneilwe Sema from Barkers Media.

“The format is globally recognised and adored by audiences all over the world, so we’re looking forward to adding that distinctive South African flavour to it,” added executive producer Mpho Lengane from Barkers Media.

Anniversary

Exactly 10 years ago this week, NBC picked up the pilot for Superstore which would go on to attract more than six million viewers an episode, run for six seasons and be hailed by Rotten Tomatoes as “one of TV’s greatest workplace comedies”.

Van Niekerk spoke with excitement about sharing the laughs she experienced watching the US show with South Africans when it’s portrayed with a Mzansi twist.

“I laughed my way through every episode of Superstore and can’t wait to see how the funny and loveable characters are reimagined in our complex country.”

What has made Superstore a favourite for audiences globally are the relatable characters. As floor manager Amy, America Ferrera won a Gracie Allen Award and was nominated for a Teen Choice Award, among other accolades.

Lauren Ash was up for a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award as assistant manager Dina and Nico Santos was nominated for two Critics Choice Awards as new employee Mateo.

The ensemble cast also included Emmy nominees Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, and Mark McKinney, with cameos from the likes of Dean Norris, Fred Armisen, and Jason Ritter.

