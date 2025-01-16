‘I had no clue about its scale and impact’: Lebo Mashile on hosting ‘The Moth’s’ first Johannesburg mainstage show in 7 years

The Moth is a globally acclaimed weekly podcast featuring curated stories from live events.

Legendary poet and performer Lebo Mashile hosted The Moth: Live from Johannesburg, the first mainstage show by The Moth in the city in seven years.

Released on 9 January this year, the sold-out Johannesburg edition was held at the University of Johannesburg’s Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre under the theme “Power and Possibility.”

The storytellers featured in the show were graduates of The Moth’s renowned global storytelling workshops, where participants craft and refine their personal narratives to raise awareness about important societal topics.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mashile shared her excitement about working with The Moth.

“I became part of The Moth through their partnership with the University of Johannesburg. I’m currently a research associate at the university, and The Moth worked with them on the Johannesburg event held last year in March,” she shared.

She added that she had no idea how massive The Moth was globally before getting involved.

“I had seen stories on social media, but I had no clue about the scale and impact of this global phenomenon,” she said.

For over 27 years, The Moth has presented over 60,000 stories, available online via social media and platforms like Spotify, told live and without notes to standing-room-only crowds worldwide.

Mashile said the platform is a significant part of storytelling, and it plays a huge role in breaking down barriers.

“When people tell their stories from their own perspective, it collapses many boundaries. You connect with the human experience, not with someone’s social position or title.”

Mashile said The Moth’s unique format, where each storyteller speaks directly into the microphone, creates an intimate, personal connection with the audience.

“It has a communal feel, and that warmth really shines through. It’s an environment of care and respect, values that challenge the kind of polarisation we are seeing in the world today,” she said.

Promoting diversity and challenging misconceptions

Even though the podcast was recorded in South Africa, the event wasn’t just about South African experiences but also those from across Africa.

The storytellers for the show included South African Nsovo Mayimele, Zimbabwean Webster Isheanopa Makombe, and Malawian Matilda Matabwa, all sharing their powerful stories with a packed theatre.

“It’s so important to highlight these diverse African voices, especially at a time when we’re seeing increasing polarisation around the world.

“In South Africa, this is also reflected in rising xenophobic sentiments, but Johannesburg, as a melting pot of cultures, has always been a place where people from all walks of life coexist and thrive together.”

Mashile said The Moth’s ability to give people a platform to share their personal journeys also plays a role in challenging misconceptions.

“Many of the storytellers on The Moth’s stage are accomplished individuals—doctors, filmmakers, theologians—people who hold prestigious positions in society.

“But The Moth doesn’t bias its platform toward such figures. Anyone, from a celebrity to someone on the street, can share their story. This openness helps break down barriers and the categories that divide us.”

Sarah Austin Jenness, The Moth’s executive producer, said the Johannesburg event was a standout event of the season.

“The audience and the storytellers were electric. The show sold out so fast, and we’re thrilled that millions of listeners around the world can now experience this special night,” she added.

The Moth is planning to bring the mainstage back to Johannesburg in early 2026.

