‘MasterChef Australia’ S15 set to premiere on M-Net this week

Get ready to be a homebody as M-Net Channel 101, the home of the popular MasterChef franchise, brings you the highly anticipated new season of MasterChef Australia.

The premiere is set for this Friday 30 June at 6pm, followed by regular broadcasts from Monday to Friday in the same time slot.

Intense culinary competition and celebrity guest appearance

Season 15 introduces a fresh group of 18 aspiring culinary talents, all competing for the coveted title of Australia’s MasterChef and a grand prize of $250,000 (about R4.5 million).

Prepare for a food-filled feast as the series presents a variety of competitive challenges, surprising twists, and delicious surprises.

Returning with their impressive culinary expertise, professional chefs and judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and the late Jock Zonfrillo are ready to taste and provide excellent critiques.

The competition wastes no time in heating up, as the renowned Jamie Oliver makes a special appearance on the very first day, guiding the contestants through two special episodes.

From the start, there’s a game-changing secret advantage up for grabs that could change the course of the competition for one lucky cook.

Why viewers will love ‘MasterChef Australia’ S15

There are multiple reasons why viewers will be excited for the new season of MasterChef Australia season 15. Take a look at some of them:

The fabulous new home cooks: Season 15 features the most talented home cooks from a diverse range of culinary backgrounds, including Russian, Ukrainian, Italian, Chinese and Zimbabwean to mention but a few. These contestants will serve up deliciously creative dishes and showcase the unique beauty and cuisine from not only around Australia but from their heritage.

It has all the feels: Food is a universal love language. Viewers will laugh, cry and salivate as they fall in love with the contestants, their stories, and their food.

Mouth-watering recipes: Become inspired as you watch and learn from Australia’s best home cooks as they whip up achievable and aspirational dishes in the MasterChef kitchen.

Impressive guest judges: Viewers can look forward to a host of hot guest judges including the likes of The Ritz-Carlton’s perky pastry chef Kay-Lene Tan, Australia’s homegrown superstar Curtis Stone, iconic chef Luke Nguyen and Australia’s most beloved food icon, Maggie Beer – among others.

MasterChef Australia is Australia’s most successful cooking competition: In 2022, the series took home the Most Popular Reality Program award at the TV Week Logie Awards, and more recently, was awarded its sixth AACTA Award for Best Reality Programme.

Where and when to watch

Catch the new season of MasterChef Australia on DStv Premium, airing on M-Net (Channel 101) from Friday 30June.

Tune in from Monday to Friday at 6pm or enjoy live-streaming on the DStv App.

Don’t worry if you miss an episode – you can catch up later on DStv Catch Up. For more information, visit the M-Net website and engage in the social media buzz by using the hashtag #MasterChef on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

