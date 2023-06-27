Recipe of the day: 3 delicious vegetarian pasta recipes you will love

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Undergo a tempting journey through a world of culinary delights as we dive into three mouthwatering vegetarian pasta recipes that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

Indulge in the creamy elegance of the first recipe, the Creamy Mushroom and Spinach Pasta, where velvety textures and earthy flavours unite in a symphony of taste.

Next up, try out the Crunchy Noodle Salad recipe, a refreshing and vibrant creation that combines the crispness of fresh vegetables with the satisfying crunch of noodles, all dressed in an intriguing medley of flavours.

And finally, brace yourself for a burst of Mediterranean goodness with the Baked Feta Pasta recipe, with creamy feta cheese baked to perfection alongside succulent tomatoes, creating a harmony of rich and tangy sensations.

With these three extraordinary pasta recipes, your culinary repertoire will soar to new heights, impressing both family and friends with your impeccable taste and culinary creativity.

Vegetarian Pasta recipes to try this week

Creamy mushroom and spinach pasta

Homemade Creamy Mushroom and Spinach Pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

150g baby mushrooms, halved

150g tagliatelle

2 garlic cloves, crushed

200g low-fat crème fraîche

15g parmesan or vegetarian alternative, grated

120g baby spinach

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

Method

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over a medium heat and fry the onion and mushrooms for 10 mins, or until softened and browned slightly. Meanwhile, cook the pasta following pack instructions. Add the garlic to the pan with the mushrooms and cook for 2 mins more. Tip in the crème fraîche and parmesan, stir to combine, then add the baby spinach. Set aside. Remove the pasta from the heat and drain, reserving 25ml of the water. Toss the pasta in the creamy mushroom sauce, put back on the heat and cook over a low heat until the spinach wilts, about 5 mins. Pour in enough of the reserved water to loosen slightly. Season with black pepper and finish with a sprinkle of chilli flakes, if you like.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

Crunchy noodle salad

Crunchy Noodle Salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 nest of dried egg noodles (about 60g)

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce

1 tsp maple syrup

1 mandarin, segmented

2 carrots, grated

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 avocado, peeled, halved, destoned and diced

100g mixed salad leaves

¼ small red cabbage, finely sliced

Method

Break up the noodles into small pieces and tip into a dry frying pan over a medium heat. Toast for 1-2 mins until slightly golden. Remove from the heat and set aside. Combine both oils, the vinegar, soy sauce and maple syrup in a large bowl and season. Toss in the rest of the salad ingredients, along with the toasted noodles. Serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

Asparagus cream pasta

Asparagus Cream Pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 bunch asparagus

142ml tub double cream

2 garlic cloves, peeled, but left whole

50g parmesan, half grated, half shaved

250g tagliatelle

Method

To prepare the asparagus, cut off and discard the woody ends, then neatly cut the tips away from the stalks.

Keep the tips and stalks separate. In a small saucepan, bring the cream and garlic to boil. Take off the heat, remove the garlic, then set the pan aside. Cook the stalks in boiling salt water for about 4-5 minutes until tender, drain, then tip into the cream with grated Parmesan. Blitz with a hand blender until smooth. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions, then throw in the tips 2 minutes before the end of cooking time. Gently reheat the cream, drain pasta, then tip into a bowl with the cream. Toss, divide into pasta bowls, keep top with parmesan shavings and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

