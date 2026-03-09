Pretoria’s Marks Pub & Shisanyama scoops R200k at Windhoek Real Food Market

The Windhoek Real Food Market featured food from five finalists as well as live performances by artists including Elaine, Zoe Modiga, Shekhinah, Jeremy Loops and Mi Casa.

Marks Pub & Shisanyama has been crowned the winner of the Windhoek Real Beer, Real Food competition, walking away with the R200 000 grand prize.

The Pretoria-based food spot was announced as the winner at the Windhoek Real Food Market held at the Kromdraai Creativity & Impact Hub in Johannesburg on 28 February 2026.

The event formed part of Windhoek Beer’s #RealBeerRealFood campaign, which celebrates popular local food spots known for serving “one-handed” meals.

More than 25 000 votes were cast by food lovers across South Africa during the campaign. Public votes were combined with scores from a judging panel that included J’Something, Coco, Dali Danger and chef Benny Masekwameng to determine the finalists.

Surprise win for Pretoria food spot

Marks Pub & Shisanyama competed against four other finalists across Gauteng.

The other finalists were Disoufeng and Chaf Pozi from Soweto, Boipelo’s Kitchen, a mobile kitchen, and Sasko’s Kitchen from Vosloorus.

Katlego Ntloedibe, marketing manager of Marks Pub & Shisanyama, told The Citizen that the team did not expect to win, particularly as many of the competing food spots are based in Johannesburg.

“We are still shocked. I think I’m still shaking because we didn’t expect it,” she said.

“We are from Pretoria, and this is Joburg. Our competitors are from here. We understood they would have the home-ground advantage, but our food spoke, and the people who tasted our food voted.”

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: ‘From the balcony to the world’ – Major League DJz celebrate Miami EDM award nomination

Focus on community and job creation

Marks Pub & Shisanyama currently operates in Hebron, Pretoria. The team said there are no immediate plans to franchise the business.

“For now, we are available in Pretoria. We haven’t thought about opening a franchise,” Ntloedibe said.

The business employs more than 40 people and says it focuses on community support initiatives in the area.

“It’s not just about the pub or serving good food and cold drinks. It’s about empowerment as well,” she added.

“It’s about reaching out to the community and empowering the people around us.”

The business also supports a nearby primary school and other community initiatives.

“We buy school shoes and support the school near us. We also take part in local social development activities and support local soccer teams,” Ntloedibe said.

The Windhoek Real Food Market featured food from the five finalists as well as live performances by artists including Elaine, Zoe Modiga, Shekhinah, Jeremy Loops and Mi Casa.

NOW READ: Meet Nigel Mullinder, the adrenaline-seeking ghostbuster