‘My family is so proud of me’: Kadia Banyini on his Youngins breakthrough

Kadia, plays Mazambane, the troublemaker and bully at Olifantsfontein High...

Soweto-born actor Kadia Banyini says landing a role in Showmax’s popular award-winning teen drama, Youngins, was a dream come true.

The 19-year-old rising star portrays Mazambane, a township boy and troublemaker from Olifantsfontein.

He secured the role after appearing in Mzansi Magic’s Indoda Must.

“Booking Youngins felt like a breakthrough – a recognition of my talent and a sign that there’s so much more room for growth.

“Just last year, I was studying at Star Quality Creative Arts, and by the grace of God, I landed this role right before finishing my course,” he said.

Banyini added that his family and friends are proud of him and thrilled to see him living his dreams.

“[They] are happy to see me doing what I love. I remember when I watched myself for the first time – I was alone and kept thinking about how nervous I was when we shot the scenes. Watching it felt surreal. Since then, it’s been amazing.”

Similarities between Mazambane and Kadia Banyini

Banyini said there are strong similarities between himself and his Youngins character.

“There’s a lot of me in Mazambane – except for the part where he’s failing at school! Like him, I’m from kasi [the township].

“We both don’t take kindly to being taken for granted. We’re outspoken, confident, and maybe a little arrogant at times, but that’s just part of the charm.”

He added that he has learned a lot from the character, including the importance of not judging a book by its cover.

“There’s so much depth to this character, and he’s invited me into his world – a truly incredible experience. Portraying him has been nothing short of amazing.

“I’ve learned how important it is not to judge people based on how they present themselves.”

