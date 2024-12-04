Zizipho Buti on the striking similarities between her and the character she plays on ‘Soft Life’ [VIDEO]

Both Buti and the character are products of an affair, but there are differences as well.

It is not often that an actor portrays a character that has gripping similarities to who they are.

Soft Life actress Zizipho Buti plays the role of Owami Gqoji, a Tembisa-born damsel navigating the glamorous world of high-society companionship in a desperate attempt to pay off her mother’s escalating medical bills, on the Showmax series.

The parallels between the thespian and the character are that both Buti and Owami are products of an affair, but there are differences as well.

Father-daughter relationship

“While Owami’s relationship with her father is filled with resentment and unresolved tension, my own experience was the opposite. I adored my dad,” Buti told The Citizen.

“This made playing her even more complex because I had to step outside of my personal feelings and imagine what it would be like to harbour such deep frustration and disappointment towards a parent,” said the former Generations: The Legacy actress.

Buti said even though she and her mother were a secret feature in her father’s life; their father-daughter relationship didn’t suffer because he was determined to be a present father.

“He wanted to be involved in my life. He did so much for me.”

The actress, who was born and bred in Cape Town, said playing the character wasn’t always easy but it was a rewarding challenge to explore those emotions and bring them to life in an authentic way.

“Understanding that parallel gave me a unique connection to her story.”

Preparing for the role

To prepare herself for this role, Buti said she spent a lot of time with the directors, Nozipho Nkelemba and Nthabiseng Mokoena, scrutinising the character’s background and story to better understand her, particularly her emotions.

“I wanted to make sure that I portrayed her struggles, resilience and the choices she makes with as much authenticity as possible,” the actress said.

“It wasn’t just about where she comes from but why she makes the choices she does. That’s really where the emotional preparation came in, stepping into her shoes and imagining the weight of her responsibilities while still holding on to her ambitions.”

Passionate directors

It’s said that a director’s influence on a film can be so significant that it can dramatically alter the outcome. Buti said being directed by women made the story of this woman more endearing.

“Working with them made me feel seen, heard and supported as an actress,” Buti said of her experience with Nkelemba and Mokoena.

“They are both such lovely people who I admire and look up to. Their passion for the project was contagious.”

Cape Town girlie turned Joburger

Buti grew up in Gugulethu, Cape Town, and at the age of 23 she moved to Joburg to pursue her acting career.

The move happened after acquiring a national diploma in the arts for stage and television at the University of Cape Town.

“I knew I had to take that leap if I wanted to grow in my career and explore more opportunities as an actress. The adjustment was definitely not easy at first,” she said.

She has grown to love Joburg’s fast-paced environment. “…Over the years I’ve really come to love the city. Even the weather. This place challenges you but it also rewards you in so many ways.”

