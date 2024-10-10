A tragic lesson on bullying and mental health

Sibusiso Mbatha's suicide serves as a grim reminder of the mental health struggles faced by LGBTQ+ youth and the impact of bullying in schools.

It is not surprising that Mental Health Awareness Month falls in October… research across the world points to the fact that most suicides occur in spring going into early summer, which is exactly where we are at the moment.

The tragic story which we record today is a timely reminder that many of the people around us are facing traumatic struggles with themselves and against depression.

It is also a reminder that suicidal thoughts are becoming increasingly common among young people – another worldwide trend.

At the same time, though the suicide of 12-year-old Sibusiso Mbatha is all the more upsetting because he was driven to it, through being taunted and bullied because he was gay.

But the worst of all is that he hanged himself – in October last year – because he couldn’t continue facing the bullying, which came from one of his teachers at Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza.

ALSO READ: Limpopo education probes abuse claims following matric pupil’s death

The man was disciplined and was given a final warning and a two-month suspension… a punishment which is laughable considering the consequences of his actions.

Now, though, almost on the first anniversary of the day Sibusiso hanged himself in a toilet at home, the teacher, Simon Dhlamini, is back at work.

That series of events tells you all you need to know about how seriously our education system in Gauteng takes the subject of bullying and how many people within it are still openly homophobic.

That homophobia manifests itself in the sort of bullying and taunting which can push a suicidal youngster, already trying to come to terms with his or her sexuality, over the edge.

Teachers – and indeed the education department – need to be reminded they are constitutionally bound to respect the rights and sexual preferences of others.

ALSO READ: Bullying turns fatal: 10-year-old stabbed by 9-year-old in Free State

If necessary, they must be given training to rid themselves of their outmoded and dangerous prejudices.