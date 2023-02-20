Real Housewives of Joburg: Viewers dying to know who’s part of season three

Kaunda Selisho

After last catching up with the stars of The Real Housewives of Joburg (RHOJoburg) in 2019, viewers are sick of waiting to see what’s going on with the first city to bring the Real Housewives franchise to the African continent.

In its absence, we have seen the franchise go to Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, Gqeberha, Lagos, Abuja and Nairobi.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Durban has even gone international, airing on the Bravo Network in the United States as well as the affiliated Peacock streaming app.

All while The Real Housewives of Joburg fights battle after battle behind the scenes.

RHOJoburg drama

Sonia Mbele in her capacity as producer, had a reported falling out with the former production company responsible for the show, Rhosa Productions.

The production company – which Mbele started with business partners, Rebone Sesing and Pebble Gqunta – handled the first two seasons of the Johannesburg franchise and later closed down in 2020.

The matter was taken also to court before the company closed down and Mbele emerged victorious in an outcome that will see her company, Sonia Mbele Films, take over production of The Real Housewives of Joburg.

Physical assault

In April 2021 while filming for season three, cast members allegedly assaulted each other while the cameras were rolling.

Those cast members were Christall Kay and DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khati.

Thereafter, M-Net confirmed that it had halted the production of the show due to the altercation.

“Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has been discontinued at this time. This is due to unforeseen circumstances experienced during production,” said M-Net channel director for local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso in a statement.

Since then, rumours have been circulating about cast members being fired ahead of the rebooted third season.

A recent report by City Press claims that the new season will be rebooted with an entirely new cat of women.

The Citizen reached out to Mzansi Magic for comment last November and a spokesperson for the channel confirmed that the show will definitely be returning and it is set to air on television in 2023.

“Local Entertainment Channels is excited to confirm that The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has been commissioned to air on the channel in 2023. The cast and plots will be announced closer to the time,” said a Mzansi Magic spokesperson.

