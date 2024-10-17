From sizzling new seasons to glamorous lives of celebrities: Reality shows to stream on Showmax in October

Whether you love drama, competition, or heartwarming stories, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Indulge in a line-up of reality TV shows this October, streaming exclusively on Showmax.

From sizzling new seasons like Ubuthe Uzobuya to the glamorous lives of celebrities in The Real Housewives of Miami S3, Showmax promises to deliver jaw-dropping entertainment.

Hottest reality shows to stream on Showmax in October

Ubuthe Uzobuya

Hosted by actor Tshepo Maseko, this Showmax Original delves into the lives of couples who were torn apart when one partner disappeared without explanation.

With a focus on finding the missing partner and understanding their reasons for leaving, it’s a journey filled with heartache, tough choices, and the possibility of starting over. Ubuthe Uzobuya will premiere on Tuesday, 29 October.

The Real Housewives of Miami S3

Returning with even more drama, the new season dives into Guerdy’s breast cancer diagnosis and relationship challenges, shaking up friendships along the way.

The show has been hailed as Bravo’s best franchise and you can binge from Monday, 21 October.

Mnakwethu S4

This controversial reality show follows polygamist Musa Mseleku as he helps men convince their wives to accept a second marriage. Expect plenty of tension and emotional confrontations. Binge from Thursday, 24 October.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard S2 Reunion

If you thought Season 2 had all the drama, wait until the cast reunites to spill secrets and clear the air. With unresolved issues and love triangles, this reunion promises to deliver all the tea. Stream from 23 October.

Style Magnate S1

This high-stakes fashion competition sees designers battling it out for a career-changing opportunity. Hosted by Nigerian fashion icon Mai Atafo, the contestants must impress with their creativity and flair to secure their spot in the world of celebrity fashion. Catch a new episode every Friday.

Shebeen Queens S1

This Showmax Original celebrates the powerful women running some of Soweto’s most popular shebeens. With a mix of business challenges and personal struggles, these entrepreneurs are redefining the industry in a male-dominated field. All season one episodes are available to watch.

The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice

Dive into the lives of glamorous mothers from Durban’s Indian community as they navigate motherhood and family dynamics.

Expect lots of fashion, fierce rivalries, and a journey into the joys and struggles of family life. Binge from Friday, 25 October.

Die Ondernemers

Ever thought funeral planning could be entertaining? This quirky series follows Cape Town’s most unique undertakers as they juggle their unusual jobs with their personal lives, giving viewers an intriguing look behind the scenes. Binge from Monday, 28 October.

Die Brug S1

Up for an International Emmy for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, this series challenges contestants to build a bridge to reach a treasure. All episodes are available to watch on Showmax.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa S1

Watch some of South Africa’s favourite Housewives take on Jamaica in this explosive Showmax Original. Packed with drama, stunning locations, and unexpected twists, it’s up for several awards, including Best Reality TV Show.

Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam

This cooking reality show featuring braai challenges brings sizzling competition to your screens.

