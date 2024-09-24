Q&A: Legendary showrunner Roberta Durrant on her lifetime achievement award, iconic TV creations and more

Roberta created many of the shows that we grew up watching, such as Madam & Eve, Stokvel, ‘Sgudi ‘Snaysi etc.

Legendary Roberta Durrant, one of South Africa’s most prolific television creators, was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious Silwerskermfees.

Durrant is the visionary behind many of the shows that most of us grew up watching, such as Madam & Eve, Stokvel, Ring of Lies, ‘Sgudi ‘Snaysi, and Fishy Feshuns, to mention just a few.

She has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry for decades and continues to do so with two telenovelas currently on air, Skemergrond and Diepe Waters, while her latest project, Mince Jou Hare, recently wrapped on Showmax.

Speaking to The Citizen, Durrant reflected on her journey, offering a glimpse into her creative world and future projects.

ALSO READ: Pirates of the Caribbean’s Brenton Thwaites to attend Comic Con Africa

Q&A with Roberta Durrant

You’ve recently been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Silwerskermfees. What does it mean to you personally and professionally?

I was very surprised but deeply honoured. I enjoy working with the kykNET team and creating premium content, so I felt especially honoured to receive this award from kykNET at the Silwerskermfees.

You have created some of South Africa’s most beloved television shows. What initially drew you to television, and how have your creative inspirations evolved over time?

I started out as an actress and found myself directing in theatre before moving to film and television after about ten years. It was a natural progression for me. I am a storyteller, and I love creating characters and their stories.

With so many iconic productions to your name, are there any themes or stories you haven’t yet explored that you’re keen to pursue?

Absolutely, there are a few, but they will have to remain under wraps until they materialise. I love telling stories about synchronicity, and I am fascinated by the idea of the six degrees of separation, which is what Home Affairs was all about. I would love to create another series like that and I also believe we need to make more films for children. One of the highlights of my career was the film Felix, which I produced and directed, and with which I travelled all over the world to various children’s film festivals. They are very prominent in Europe, and I would like to see us here in Africa having a children’s film festival, with more resources allocated for children’s films.

Looking back, is there a specific show or moment that stands out as particularly meaningful?

There have been many, and each one is memorable in its own right. I loved producing Future Imperfect with Judge Dennis Davis, as well as Khululeka, which was the first voter education comedy-drama leading up to our transition to democracy in 1994. These were important series as they educated and informed the South African public about the Constitution and what the new dispensation was going to look like.

What advice would you offer to aspiring showrunners and creators looking to make their mark in the television industry?

“Believe in your content, never give up, and learn your craft. I strongly believe in Malcolm Gladwell’s 10,000-hour rule—you need to put in those hours to truly master your craft.”

Can you give us a glimpse into any upcoming projects? What can the audience look forward to?

We are always busy with new projects, but we have to keep it under wraps for now!