Breast cancer: Early detection is vital so check yourself regularly

"An early diagnosis, coupled with the great strides made in the treatment of breast cancer, means that cancer can be beaten," a professor says.

With one in 27 women affected by breast cancer in their lifetime, regular breast checks are vital, a renowned breast specialist surgeon and breast disease specialist, Prof Carol-Ann Benn, says ahead of Women’s Month.

“Early detection means timely intervention. Caught early, breast cancer is highly treatable and that is where public awareness is really needed,” says Benn.

“Mammograms and self-examination are so important because an early diagnosis, coupled with the great strides made in the treatment of breast cancer, means that cancer can be beaten.

‘Speak about it’

“We need to talk about breast cancer far more than we do. Moms, speak to your daughters – and your sons. Friends and sisters talk to each other about it. Check that those close to you are up to date with their screening and support each other by sharing trusted sources of knowledge on the topic,” she urges.

Benn, who established the internationally recognised Netcare Milpark Breast Care Centre of Excellence in Johannesburg, says women now have much better health outcomes than those diagnosed in previous generations.

“As we get better at treating breast cancer, a diagnosis does not have to mean radical surgery. In fact, seven out of 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer do not require a mastectomy.”

Benn encourages women to carry out regular breast examinations on themselves in addition to regular mammograms. “A total of 70% of all breast cancers are discovered through self-examination, but many women are unsure how to check their breasts.

“They may view monthly self-examination as an unnecessary inconvenience or even something to be avoided because they are worried they may find something that causes them concern. No-one wants to feel anxious, and the great benefits of self-examination for detection of breast cancer cannot be overstated.”

While many people think they are at low risk because they have no history of breast cancer in their family, 60% of women who are diagnosed have no identifiable risk factors, Benn says.

“Breast cancer can affect anyone, from young girls to elderly women and even men,” she says.

“If someone you know is diagnosed with breast cancer, speak to them about hope; don’t flood them with doom and gloom stories of treatment from days gone by. The outlook is so much brighter today.

“Tell them you understand that it can feel hard to be brave, but with the right support and medical team, it is easier to feel hopeful. Educate yourself about self-examination so you can teach those close to you. This will help us create the awareness we need.”

Benn says that with greater awareness and the advances in breast cancer treatment, there is more room for hope and less cause for fear than ever before.

“Don’t be scared if you feel a lump. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or even ask for a second opinion. It’s your body, not the doctor’s.

istance. There is such good help available now. Get involved in your own journey of hope. “Remember that nine out of 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer are alive 10 years later. Today, there really is so much room for optimism in a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Self-examination vital

How is breast cancer diagnosed?

The most important method of diagnosis is ongoing self-examination, which can support early detection.

This should be followed up with regular clinical breast examination by your doctor and referral for a mammogram, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, or a combination of these, says specialist Prof Carol-Ann Benn.

How to do self-examination

“Take time to examine your breasts and get used to the way they feel and look. You have to get to know what’s normal for you.

“Check your breasts for any differences, like changes in the size or shape of the breast, any irregularities in the skin, any changes in the nipple and any lumps in the breast or under the arm.

This is an easy way for women to get used to their breasts so they can identify any changes that may occur.”

It’s recommended that women carry out a monthly breast self-examination at the same time in their menstrual cycle if they’re still menstruating, or on the same day every month.

“If you find a change in your breast, don’t be afraid. Make an appointment straight away with your general practitioner, who will guide you on the next steps to find out if it really is something that needs attention.”

• For help on how to conduct effective breast self-examination, click here.