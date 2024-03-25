Showmax’s ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ panelists revealed

The highly-anticipated 'Roast of Minnie Dlamini' is set to air in April.

Showmax and Laugh Africa have officially announced the panelists for the Roast of Minnie Dlamini.

The highly anticipated comedy show will take place from 5 to 7 April at the Sandton Convention Centre, featuring more than 50 comedians across three genres: English, vernacular, and Afrikaans.

Head of PR and communications at Showmax, Laura Cooke, said Minnie’s roast is going to be one for the books.

“African-centred comedy and entertainment are part of what Showmax is about, so there is no doubt the Roast of Minnie Dlamini will thrill our audiences all over the continent,” Laura added.

Who will roast Minnie Dlamini?

The selected panelists are Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S, Siv Ngesi, and Robert Marawa.

Legendary comedians Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath have been announced as the roast masters.

Stuart Taylor, Laugh Africa Comedy Festival creative director, said putting this panel together was a nail-biting task.

“A cocktail of chaos wrapped in laughter, affection, and a celebration of the one and only Minnie Dlamini. Thank you to everyone who has ridden shotgun alongside me on this rollercoaster ride!” said Taylor.

Speaking to The Citizen about the roast a few weeks ago, Minnie said she was looking forward to it.

“I’m excited about it. I think I’ve had almost two years of being dragged on social media. There’s nothing I haven’t heard.

“So I’m excited to have fun with it and see how creative people can be with the jokes they come up with,” she said.

Anticipating the topics of the roast, the 33-year-old media personality said her divorce will likely take centre stage.

“I think my divorce is going to be a really big topic. I do think that’s what a lot of people have been making fun of,” she said.

The Roast of Minnie Dlamini will be recorded live on 5 April 2024 and will air exclusively on Showmax from 26 April 2024.

