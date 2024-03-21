‘He will bounce back’ – Lasizwe loses his luxurious car

The TV star is reportedly going through financial difficulties...

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has received support from his followers after sharing that he has lost his pricey Range Rover.

In an emotional Instagram post, Lasizwe bid farewell to his car, affectionately named “Black Rover.”

He also reminisced about the cherished moments spent with it, saying: “Goodbye Black Rover, Sthandwa Sam’! You have been such an absolute pleasure to drive in, cry in, celebrate in, and feel safe in!

“Thank you for the beautiful memories and thank you for reminding me that I can and I am able.”

Lasizwe added that he hopes the new owner of the car will care for it as he did.

He added: “Yes, It’s been a while without you now and you being in the market. I don’t know if you’re already sold or?, but ke, I hope your new owner will take good care of you like how I did!

“I know it sounds like you are human, it’s because you took good care of me. Thank you, I love you, and goodbye. Also, this post is to normalise that it’s okay to sell your car, there’s nothing wrong with selling your car. Life always has a plan.”

Why did Lasizwe sell his car?

According to Maphepha Ndaba, Lasizwe sold the car because he could no longer afford to keep it.

The blog claims that the star exclusively revealed to them that “he is not doing well financially at the moment and that he failed to pay for the car, and there was no way that he could keep it…”

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to react.

“Life happens, and when it does, I hope you always remember that you can accomplish anything you want, just as you have many times before. I’m always proud of you,” one comment read.

Another one said: “For his age, he has done great for himself. This is just a stage, and he will definitely bounce back.”

