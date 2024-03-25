Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

25 Mar 2024

‘A little different to watching rugby’ − Rachel Kolisi on Manchester trip

Rachel is also gearing up for a big event happening in Cape Town next month.

Rachel Kolisi

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Rugby wag Rachel Kolisi recently took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse inside her family trip to the UK.

The fitness instructor and influencer said a week ago, her family was invited to watch a Manchester United and Liverpool match.

The highly-anticipated match was hosted at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Reminiscing about the experience on Instagram, Rachel highlighted how different it was from watching rugby games.

“A week ago we were invited to watch the [Liverpool] vs [Manchester United] at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. It was one of the most incredible experiences! A little different to a rugby game for sure,” she wrote.

‘Finding the light − An evening with musical theatre stars’

Rachel, together with The Kolisi Foundation and The FTL Foundation, is gearing up for a musical theatre event titled ‘Finding the Light − An Evening with musical theatre stars.’

The event promises an evening with musical theatre superstars and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

Hosted by stand-up comedian Marc Lottering, the show will be held at the Artscape Opera House in April this year.

Rachel said all the proceeds will go to the Kolisi Foundation. She added: “Not only will the event be a night of stunning entertainment, but it will also greatly contribute to the work of the Kolisi Foundation.

“By purchasing a ticket and attending, you will be contributing to the vision to change the stories of inequality in South Africa, to see thriving communities… Let’s come together to make a difference and celebrate the power of music and community.”

The Kolisi Foundation have also posted about the show, urging people to buy tickets and attend.

