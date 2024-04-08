WATCH: Happy Simelane finally addresses a viral video of her ‘grinding’ on a man in a club
Happy's explanation has received mixed reactions on social media.
Mommy Club star, Happy Simelane. Picture: Instagram/@_happysimelane
A few weeks ago, a video of Mommy Club star Happy Simelane dancing on a man while allegedly drunk in a club made rounds on social media.
In a recent episode of Mommy Club, the reality TV star and businesswoman addressed the video, saying she was performing for a music video.
Happy and her daughter were booked for Makhadzi’s music video shoot for her hit song Mapara.
However, the music video that has gathered over 10 million views on YouTube does not show the specific scene in the viral video.
‘I am being a great mother that I can’ – Happy
Addressing the video on Mommy Club, Happy emphasised that the dance scene was not shot in her daughter’s presence.
She added that she does not care what people say because she is the best mother she can be to her kids.
She added: “We were booked me and my daughter for a music video. So, whatever was leaked, was part of the music video scene.
“When it comes to social media, people can talk [crap] and I don’t care. Me and my daughter are cool, she is safe and protected, and I am being the best mother that I can be to her.”
Mommy Club viewers have since taken to social media to react to Happy’s explanation.
“Mrs Mops wasn’t buying that Video vixen explanation from Happy. Actually bonke, because those side eyes,” Zizipho commented.
“Kanti Happy, she’s for the street, that video was disgusting to watch. And the worst part is she is lying and saying it’s a music video, that Titi was not there,” Nteboheleng wrote.
Erica commented: “When Happy said: ‘my daughter was not even around at the time’, the production said Woza lah and showed Titi’s face. They are messy.”
