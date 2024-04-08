WATCH: Happy Simelane finally addresses a viral video of her ‘grinding’ on a man in a club

Happy's explanation has received mixed reactions on social media.

A few weeks ago, a video of Mommy Club star Happy Simelane dancing on a man while allegedly drunk in a club made rounds on social media.

In a recent episode of Mommy Club, the reality TV star and businesswoman addressed the video, saying she was performing for a music video.

Happy and her daughter were booked for Makhadzi’s music video shoot for her hit song Mapara.

However, the music video that has gathered over 10 million views on YouTube does not show the specific scene in the viral video.

Happy Simelane went live on Instagram at groove with her daughter, Zonzo and Makhadzi. She's busy kissing and dancing exotic towards Zonzo. At one of the lives her daughter grabbed the phone from Zonzo and ended the live. pic.twitter.com/mfSHzQBJuk Read more Showmax’s ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ panelists revealed November 18, 2023

ALSO READ: ‘So cringe’ − Viewers react to Ratile and her husband’s scene on ‘Mommy Club’

‘I am being a great mother that I can’ – Happy

Addressing the video on Mommy Club, Happy emphasised that the dance scene was not shot in her daughter’s presence.

She added that she does not care what people say because she is the best mother she can be to her kids.

She added: “We were booked me and my daughter for a music video. So, whatever was leaked, was part of the music video scene.

“When it comes to social media, people can talk [crap] and I don’t care. Me and my daughter are cool, she is safe and protected, and I am being the best mother that I can be to her.”

Mommy Club viewers have since taken to social media to react to Happy’s explanation.

“Mrs Mops wasn’t buying that Video vixen explanation from Happy. Actually bonke, because those side eyes,” Zizipho commented.

Like I saw how she pressed her lips and I was like ahhh akasibayi 🤣🤣🤣 — Bongi.Ndhlovu (@BongiNdhlovu06) April 8, 2024

“Kanti Happy, she’s for the street, that video was disgusting to watch. And the worst part is she is lying and saying it’s a music video, that Titi was not there,” Nteboheleng wrote.

Kanti happy she's for the street, that video was disgusting to watch. And worse part She is lying and saying it's a music video, that titi was not there🙄#TheMommyClub — Nteboheleng Nthako (@NtebohelengNth1) April 8, 2024

Erica commented: “When Happy said: ‘my daughter was not even around at the time’, the production said Woza lah and showed Titi’s face. They are messy.”

They fetched her autlwa🤣🤣🤣 they dont like lies — Nteboheleng Nthako (@NtebohelengNth1) April 8, 2024

NOW READ: WATCH: Nthati Moshesh first to be unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ S2