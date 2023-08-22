‘The Perfect Picture’ − Nomvelo Makhanya talks about being part of the show

‘The Perfect Picture’ airs on e.tv every Sunday at 5pm.

Former Scandal! star Nomvelo Makhanya is one of the contestants on the second season of e.tv’s hit show, The Perfect Picture.

Hosted by Maps Maponyane, the show showcases Mzansi celebs as they put their photography skills to action.

Also on the show is Lasizwe, Gugu Khathi, Luyanda Mzazi, Zahirah Marty, Ivan Roux, Anele Zondo, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Christall Kay, and Tshego Koke.

However, Zondo, Koke, and Kay have already been eliminated from the show.

Nomvelo told The Citizen that being part of The Perfect Picture has been a great experience for her.

She added: “Really amazing. It took me out of my comfort zone, which has been exceptional.”

‘Expect drama on drama’ – Nomvelo

Nomvelo said viewers can expect more drama and high competition in the next episodes.

She also shared that the most difficult part for her was the different tasks they were given on the show.

“The challenges were very difficult, and getting me out of my comfort zone doesn’t mean the challenges weren’t hard. It really grew me as a person.

“I’m a boundary breaker now. It’s been my biggest theme throughout this entire process. The cast was really amazing as well and I really think it was the best to be a part of,” she said.

Khathi, who has won some of the challenges, also admitted that being behind the camera is not easy.

“Being behind the camera is hella tough! This show has taught me that I must always be open to learning. There is just a lot to explore with photography. One thing I can tell you is, this show is unpredictable,” she said.

Next week promises to be even more challenging, with the competition heating up as the remaining contestants battle it out to take the perfect picture.

