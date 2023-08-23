Lemogang Tsipa spills on spiritual awakenings while shooting ‘Shaka iLembe’

Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa has opened up about spiritual things that took place while shooting hit tv show Shaka iLembe.

Lemongang Tsipa opened up about some of the spiritual things that happening while shooting Shaka iLembe. Picture: lemogangtsipa/Instagram

Shaka iLembe star Lemogang Tsipa has opened up about life on set of the popular drama, explaining there were “a lot of spiritual moments on set we couldn’t shoot”.

Lemogang has won the hearts of many viewers for his portrayal of Shaka Zulu, and told SA Film Chronicles there were moments he felt the ancestor awaken.

“You have to do traditional things like burn incense…so there was a lot of that. I think that’s where it hit me that what we’re doing here is big, is bigger than us, it’s bigger than just the moment,” said Lemogang.

“It’s not just a movie for entertainment, it was a moment for us crying for this thing. I think it was them saying ‘we’re with you in this thing and we’ve also been fighting on the other side for these things’”.

Taking up a big role

He said taking on the role of Shaka was like playing Mandela or another famous historical icon.

Not everyone agreed with Lemogang’s selection as Shaka, with some pointing to his Zulu name or claiming he doesn’t look as intimidating as Cele when he portrayed the role in the 1986 TV show, Shaka Zulu.

But in an interview with The Citizen in June the thespian said he isn’t worried about what people think.

“All the people that are usually commenters or people that have the most to say have never spent a day on set. They don’t know the intricacies of the film industry and what it takes to really get a great product out,” Lemogang said on the red carpet of the premier of the show at Johannesburg’s Montecasino.

But the moment Lemogang took to screens, much of the anxieties and criticism faded.

There are two episodes left in the current season of the 12-part show but dates for shooting the second season haven’t been announced. The first season depicted life prior to Shaka’s birth and even before his reign as king. His bond with his mother, Queen Nandi, has been one of the highlights of the current season.

Tsipa the musician

Lemogang is also a keen musician. The actor said he’s been a musician since he was 11 years old.

“My relationship with music started in the church as a drummer. I’d always see these drummers at the back and they looked so cool. I’d come after church [to ask] ‘Can you teach me?’ and this guy started to teach me.”

“I haven’t dropped an official body of work yet, but I’m a perfectionist. I’ve been cooking since about the Covid-19 pandemic period, so it’s year three now. I’ve got a few projects now in the pipeline. One more left to finish and afterwards we’ll drop,” he said.

