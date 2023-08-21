Stage set for legal drama as Sello Maake KaNcube takes Market Theatre to court

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube is gearing up for a legal showdown in the Labour Court against the Market Theatre.

Veteran actor and theatre practitioner Sello Maake KaNcube is taking the Market Theatre to the Labour Court.

This after he was interviewed for the position of artistic director, which has been filled by Greg Homann in January this year.

His wife and manager, Pearl Maake KaNcube, confirmed to The Citizen that the award-winning actor is taking legal action against the theatre.

“We can confirm that he is indeed proceeding with the case against the Market Theatre. Firstly, let’s state that he is not doing this just because he thinks he is entitled to the position,” Pearl said.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube vs Market Theatre

His wife also revealed that the former Generations star is taking the Market Theatre to court because he believes he is the perfect candidate for the position, and that the other candidate was unfairly appointed.

“Market Theatre knows why our client is taking them to court. They need to take accountability for the injustice on this matter. The rest of the details will unfold in court,” she added.

‘I’m now ready to fight for what is right!’ – Sello Maake KaNcube

KaNcube publicly opened up about the Market Theatre snub earlier this month, saying he met their “highbrow” expectations and did not understand what else they wanted from him.

“That’s if they truly even know [what they wanted] because, at this point, I highly doubt it! They could have come clean and stated that this job had a face, a name, and a surname before it was even advertised!” he said.

The popular thespian also expressed his grievances about the interview process.

“I was interviewed by people who are not even qualified to interview for the space they think they understand and occupy! They must come for me because I’m now ready to fight for what is right!”

According to KaNcube, he told them he did not have a salary expectation or any specific amount in mind.

“Because firstly they could never afford me, but more importantly there is no amount of money you can put on teaching a black child like I was once one, on how to respect and nurture their God-given talent because it can be their ticket to survival!” he added.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about teaching the black child how to put bread on the table for their families. Call it black tax all you want, but that is our philosophy to life! Take care of your mother and father, and they shall do the same through their hearts and prayers!”

