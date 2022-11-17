Latest episodes of ‘The Wife’: Is one of the lead characters dead?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fans of The Wife on Showmax have warmed up to the third and final season after another release of explosive episodes streaming since Thursday morning.

In the second week of this week’s trio of episodes, viewers got to see more of the interation of Naledi (played by Gaisang Noge) with her royal family.

Naledi – ‘The Queen’

Naledi was told she had a responsibility to the Batswana throne and left her duties once she started dating Qhawa Zulu (played by Kwenzo Ngcobo).

Her father, Kgosi (played by veteran actor Sello Motloung) also revealed that he had chosen her over her older sister Tshedi who was initially groomed for the role.

Noge has been praised for her portrayal of Naledi on The Wife and it was no different in the latest episodes as she thought her father’s decision was wrong.

ALSO READ: ‘The Wife’ season three: Mqhele, Xoli and Qhawe steal the show

The episode then moved on to Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela), Mandisa (Zikhona Sodlaka) and Sambulo’s (played by Sipho Ndlovu) love interest Xoli (played by Lungelo Mpangase) covering up a dead body found in the boot of their car.

The unknown man seemed to be a member of the police force.

The Zulu brothers were also plotting to bring back Qhawe who was being held hostage by Naledi’s family.

Sultry sex scene

After the most talked about explicit sex scene in season two between Zandile (Khanyi Mbau) and Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba), viewers were promised more sex scenes.

It wasn’t any different between Sambulo and Xoli in episode five. It was less explicit, however.

Xoli said she is not going to wait for a traditional cleanse, she cleansed her man all by herself ???? #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/FW8IQTAg9T— Enny Does It All❤ (@Queen_Enny19) November 17, 2022

Qhawe’s rescue and Nqoba’s disappearance

Authorities are also getting closer to tying the Zulu brothers to heists, attempted murders and murderers tied to the family.

With a few setbacks, witnesses disappearing or refusing to speak such as “320”, a prisoner who witnessed Zandile Zulu’s escape from jail, the Hawks have the odds stacked against them.

Thulane Shange’s comedic and at times layered portrayal of his character Mqoqi has been applauded. In episode six he came through for his brothers to rescue Qhawe.

It's a Mqoqi week we are giving you your flowers #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/yd78REK3OC— SneshNozie (@SneshNozie) November 17, 2022

Viewers had been wondering where Nqoba (Abdul Khoza) was since the start of season three.

He hasn’t appeared in any episode and this question was answered after the family returned to Nqoba’s bar after rescuing Qhawe.

It appeared that Nqoba had been murdered however viewers didn’t get to see his face, as his body wasn’t identified.

Fans react to latest The Wife episodes:

#TheWifeShowmax Not only did he become a perfect fit amongst cast, he took the Mqhele role and made it his own and I can definitely say I am highly impressed ????????????????????????????????on next year’s award season I would like to see him get the recognition he deserves. pic.twitter.com/YWGxTXGDrT— ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 17, 2022

King Abdul Khoza…THANK YOU????????????????????????



Nqobizitha Zulu remains the best character I've seen you play so far.



As the 2000s would say, ON T0 THE NEXT…..see you soon in something else great????????



What a class act you are, take your flowers bhuti ???? #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/r9O12iMOE9— Mandisa Malevu???????? (@MalevuMandisa) November 17, 2022

The way he said to Naledi, “asihambe siye ekhaya.” ????????



The sense of authority from a man fetching his woman is just dilozi drenching. I’m so jealous. ????❤️#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/vXoA9QPaHR— Portia!! ???? (@PoshMvubu) November 17, 2022

#TheWifeShowmax Out of all the characters in his acting career, Nqoba will forever be iconic.



You are highly appreciated for pushing and bringing this awesome character to life and you will be missed on the show.



Shout to you Abdul Khoza ???????? pic.twitter.com/BgRFMWepiT— ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 17, 2022

#TheWifeShowmax This is the combo I have always wanted to see and I am impressed ???????????????????????????????????? Hlomu and Mandisa together make sense. pic.twitter.com/ictcvccWyG— ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 17, 2022