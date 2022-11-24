Latest episodes of ‘The Wife’– Drama at Nqoba’s funeral

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fans of The Wife received some closure in this week’s episode, after the surprising death of Nqoba played by Abdul Khoza.

Three new episodes aired on Showmax on Thursday morning and it sees the Zulu brothers reeling from their brother’s death as they search far and wide to find out who killed him.

The wives and girlfriends of the Zulu brothers, Hlomu (played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela), Naledi (played by Gaisang Noge) and Xoli, Sambulo’s girlfriend, banded together to help their partners through this challenging time. As Hlomu supported Mandisa (Zikhona Sodlaka), Nqoba’s partner, throughout the healing process.

Who killed Nqoba?

In the last episode, it wasn’t clear who killed Nqoba as he was found lying dead on his bed. The brothers gathered at the taxi rank demanding answers from their enemies on who is responsible.

Led by Mqhele (Wiseman Mncube) and Qhawe (played by Kwenzo Ngcobo) they were out for blood but they didn’t find the answers they wanted.

The second oldest brother (Nqoba) wasn’t popular amongst his taxi peers during his tenure as leader of the taxi association.

Naledi’s family, the Noges, are still trying to understand why their daughter would leave her royal family for a crime syndicate family.

There also seems to be more trouble in paradise for Qhawe and Naledi in this season of The Wife, as the two still clash over their differences and past. However the couple remains strong in their connection.

Qhawe and naledi are quality yeses, level of maturity and the chemistry between them ????❤️????#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/lhSVd2jGGI— Siphelele (@Siphele93147630) November 24, 2022

In episode seven, viewers get a stark reminder of how Mandisa is struggling to cope with the loss, abusing alcohol to numb her pain. She also had the difficult task of cleaning his body.

Hlomu has been strong throughout the family’s ordeal, organising the funeral, trying to keep her husband, Mqhele together and pushing him to be the leader of the taxi association and the family whilst Nkosana is away.

Funeral

There was a clash between the cultures, Mandisa, a Xhosa woman, found no problem cleaning her partner’s body however the Zulus were not happy with her actions. In their culture cleaning a decent person’s body is disrespecting the dead and should never be touched.

Mandisa was adamant that Nqoba be buried in Johannesburg and not his hometown in KZN, Mbubu. She arrived with the police to not allow Nqoba’s coffin to leave the city, producing court papers confirming she and Nqboa were married, meaning she had the final say on where he will be buried.

The Zulu Wives stepping up to support their men during these hard times❤️❤️❤️#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/02Xh6TpNV3— Mandisa Malevu???????? (@MalevuMandisa) November 24, 2022

However, Mqhele wasn’t going to go down without a fight, deciding to open his own court case, hoping a court interdict would stop Mandisa from going forward with the funeral.

#TheWifeShowmax



Abdul Khoza playing “Nqoba”.What a talented,wise and funny man.He also won a SAFTA for best supporting Actor.Congratulations to him on the amazing achievement!



Here are Nqoba Zulu’s best lines ????❤️he will be missed pic.twitter.com/NIMugeL3Wu— Kokisa (@King_kokisa_) November 24, 2022

Just as Nkosana arrived back from his oasis, news come out that Mqhele had lost the case to have the funeral halted.

Nqoba’s funeral went ahead in Joburg and the Zulu brothers were in attendance despite their annoyance.