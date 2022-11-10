‘The Wife’ season three: Mqhele, Xoli and Qhawe steal the show

The public has finally gotten their fix of the third season of The Wife and it seems to be a hit as the Showmax telenovela has returned to claiming its spot atop the Twitter trends list.
The first episode in this week’s trio of episodes picked up where season two left off – with Sambulo believed to be dead and Naledi missing.
It also saw the Zulu family find out about the front-page expose that Lux had penned before they managed to kill him. An article that Hlomu briefly confronted Bontle about.
Episode two allowed Sambulo to tell his family the story of how he survived the attempt on his life and the episode also introduced the audience to the woman set to play his love interest, Xoli.
‘Great work mapholoba’
Fans hailed Qhawe (played by Kwenzo Ngcobo) for perfectly stepping into his role as the season’s lead.
Each season of The Wife has, thus far, focused on one couple with season one focusing on Hlomu and Mqhele, and season two focusing on Zandile and Nkosana. Now, it is Naledi and Qhawe’s time to shine with Qhawe playing the stereotypical action hero.
He opened the season by tracking his girlfriend’s last-known whereabouts and went on a suicide mission to save her without even thinking to tell his family that he was diving head-first into danger.
This resulted in Qhawe getting himself kidnapped and caged by Naledi’s family. He was also presented with an ultimatum by Naledi’s father in an effort to keep the lovebirds apart.
The new episodes of The Wife also allowed fans to get to know the new Mqhele (played by Wiseman Mncube) and he seems to be getting quite a lukewarm reception despite fans thinking he is a great actor.
The feedback regarding the new Mqhele wasn’t all-bad though as some people found it easier to warm up to him than others.
Fans love Naledi’s royal storyline
Writers of The Wife seem to have committed to deviating from Naledi’s storyline in the book this season and have introduced the idea that she is from a royal family, much to the delight of viewers.
What fans were unhappy about, however, is the way in which Qhawe’s family dismissed his pleas for help to save his girlfriend. Many questioned whether this was because the Zulu family only has a soft spot for Hlomu.
Elsewhere, Nkosana smuggled Zandile and their two children to safety after a tip-off that her dramatic and high-profile arrest was imminent.
New episodes of The Wife are now streaming on Showmax. Season one is currently airing on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.