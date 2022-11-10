‘The Wife’ season three: Mqhele, Xoli and Qhawe steal the show

Kaunda Selisho

The public has finally gotten their fix of the third season of The Wife and it seems to be a hit as the Showmax telenovela has returned to claiming its spot atop the Twitter trends list.

The first episode in this week’s trio of episodes picked up where season two left off – with Sambulo believed to be dead and Naledi missing.

It also saw the Zulu family find out about the front-page expose that Lux had penned before they managed to kill him. An article that Hlomu briefly confronted Bontle about.

Episode two allowed Sambulo to tell his family the story of how he survived the attempt on his life and the episode also introduced the audience to the woman set to play his love interest, Xoli.

The beautiful Xoli ???????????????? whoever chose her for this role did a spectacular job #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/C4YXHds5iB— ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 10, 2022

Xoli Mrs Sniper???? I love her energy she has that Vava Voom ????#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/nPhYEID4BU— Mam Mahlangu (@LebzaLeleM) November 10, 2022

‘Great work mapholoba’

Fans hailed Qhawe (played by Kwenzo Ngcobo) for perfectly stepping into his role as the season’s lead.

For 2 seasons this man stepped back and played wing man to his brothers superbly, now is his time to shine and he did exactly that took centre stage and killed it. Great work Mapholoba????????????????????????#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/SAEp3ViJXt— Mandisa Malevu???????? (@MalevuMandisa) November 10, 2022

The Zulu brothers really ended up with their types????



Zandile – kills ppl.



Mandisa – stabbes ppl.



Xoli – shoots ppl.



Hlomu – specializes in concealing evidence.



Now we wait for Naledi????



By end of the season the whole family will be in jail????#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/HVMPAtCj2D— Mandisa Malevu???????? (@MalevuMandisa) November 10, 2022

Each season of The Wife has, thus far, focused on one couple with season one focusing on Hlomu and Mqhele, and season two focusing on Zandile and Nkosana. Now, it is Naledi and Qhawe’s time to shine with Qhawe playing the stereotypical action hero.

He opened the season by tracking his girlfriend’s last-known whereabouts and went on a suicide mission to save her without even thinking to tell his family that he was diving head-first into danger.

This resulted in Qhawe getting himself kidnapped and caged by Naledi’s family. He was also presented with an ultimatum by Naledi’s father in an effort to keep the lovebirds apart.

The new episodes of The Wife also allowed fans to get to know the new Mqhele (played by Wiseman Mncube) and he seems to be getting quite a lukewarm reception despite fans thinking he is a great actor.

The feedback regarding the new Mqhele wasn’t all-bad though as some people found it easier to warm up to him than others.

One thing I will not do is stress myself about the new Mqhele, Wiseman is an awesome actor, one of the best even, but Bonko will always be uMqhele, otherwise this is all about Naledi and Qhawe, that's where our focus should be. #TheWifeShowmax— Last born ????|| ???????????????? (@Lebo_Maks) November 10, 2022

I just want Wiseman to know he’s doing great. Yes, Bonko is Bonko, but Wiseman is Wiseman. A slightly different take on a character we know. Otherwise man the execution of Mqhele’s angry, phuma silwe personality are there. Kanti nifunani? Bonko akabuyi bo love. #TheWifeShowmax— ladum' ilanga! (@akhonanjamela) November 10, 2022

I genuinely love @wiseman_mncube as Mqhele, Bonko did a great job in past seasons but I think people need to give Wiseman a chance. He's a great actor #TheWifeShowmax— Tasha Magubane (@tasha_magubane) November 10, 2022

Fans love Naledi’s royal storyline

Writers of The Wife seem to have committed to deviating from Naledi’s storyline in the book this season and have introduced the idea that she is from a royal family, much to the delight of viewers.

And also, Gaisang is so beautiful, man. Playing kgosikgadi Naledi suits her, it’s a perfect fit, honestly. She exudes royalty. And that brown dress she was wearing? ???????????? #TheWifeShowmax— ladum' ilanga! (@akhonanjamela) November 10, 2022

Naledi coming from royalty was something I didn’t expect , there’s definitely going to be family drama ???? #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/ZIShJSdiyY— joy (@lessssssa_) November 10, 2022

That last scene with Naledi and Qhawe? Qhawe’s cry was from the pits of his heart. ???? #TheWifeShowmax— ladum' ilanga! (@akhonanjamela) November 10, 2022

What fans were unhappy about, however, is the way in which Qhawe’s family dismissed his pleas for help to save his girlfriend. Many questioned whether this was because the Zulu family only has a soft spot for Hlomu.

Why would they dismiss Qhawe like that for needing their help ? #TheWifeShowmax is it because it’s not Hlomu ? pic.twitter.com/paIQFjFVDd— ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@_shwabade_) November 10, 2022

Sefako’s entrance? ???????????????? Let me take this time to appreciate Batswana. Love what I’m seeing there by the North West. #TheWifeShowmax— ladum' ilanga! (@akhonanjamela) November 10, 2022

Elsewhere, Nkosana smuggled Zandile and their two children to safety after a tip-off that her dramatic and high-profile arrest was imminent.

New episodes of The Wife are now streaming on Showmax. Season one is currently airing on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.