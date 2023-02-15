These are the DStv package increases for 2023

Citizen Reporter

The annual DStv price increases usually come with uproar amongst subscribers and this year it was no different when MultiChoice announced its hike increases for its various packages on Tuesday.

MultiChoice said the increases are lower than their projections and that they are aware of the economic challenges consumers face.

DStv packages increases

There have been reports of DStv losing subscribers due to the increasing competition from streaming services, their uncompetitive content and more affordable packages from other streaming sites.

It has been argued that the once-dominant pay-for-TV company is losing subscribers because of several factors such as the high cost of the service, easier access to high-speed internet and suffering in terms of exclusive content from the likes of Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

The average price increase from 1 April 2023 will be 4.3%, Business Tech reported.

In a statement, MultiChoice said they project an increase that was much higher.

This means premium subscribers will pay R40 more every month, a 4.8% increase. The price from April will go up from R839 to R879.

The access fee for features like DStv Catch Up and PVR will also increase by R5 per month, a 4.5% increase.

DStv Compact plus users will pay an extra R30 a month. The compact package will hike by R20 per month, (price is currently R429 and will increase to R449) a 4.7% hike.

The Family package will increase by R10 per month (3.2%), from R309 to R319 and Access by R9, a 7.5% increase from R120 to R129.

The prices of features such as DStv Easyview and Box Office will remain the same.

Why DStv made the price adjustments

They are aware of the economic challenges consumers face and the persistent load shedding, MultiChoice said.

“These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price,” they concluded.

In June 2022, DStv dropped the channels Movies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz.

Citing the reason for cutting these channels from the platform, MultiChoice SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi said they are “constantly reviewing” their channel offerings on DStv to be in line with their viewers’ needs.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele