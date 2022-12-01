Connie Ferguson looks bad-a** in ‘Kings of Jo’Burg’ season two first-look images

Kaunda Selisho

After leaving her titular role as Harriet Khoza in the long-running Mzansi Magic telenovela, The Queen; actress and producer Connie Ferguson will be playing a more prominent role in her late husband’s show, Kings of Jo’Burg.

She will be appearing in the show alongside Zolisa Xaluva who now has to carry the dark family secret his on-screen brother, played by Shona Ferguson, used to carry.

To celebrate the fact that the Masire family returns to Netflix on 27 January 2023, the streaming giant dropped both a teaser trailer and some first-look images for the show ahead of the upcoming season of Kings of Jo’Burg.

Zolisa Xaluva in Kings of Jo’Burg season two. Picture: Supplied/ Netflix

“The Masires, haunted by a supernatural family curse, find themselves tangled in a web of betrayal that threatens to destroy the family in this riveting new season.

“The eight-part, action-drama series picks up from a successful first season which saw fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and a deal with the devil.”

A tribute to Shona Ferguson

The maiden Netflix series from Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson onscreen and behind the camera.

Ferguson portrayed the character of Simon “Vader” Masire and was also credited as an executive producer of the show.

Zolisa Xaluva and Connie Ferguson in Kings of Jo’Burg season two. Picture: Supplied/ Mosa Hlope/ Netflix

The Kings of Jo’Burg sequel sees executive producer and showrunner Samad Davis and executive producer Connie Ferguson teaming up again in what they both described as a tribute to the late great Shona.

Reprising their roles alongside Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva are Thembi Seete, Cindy Mahlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, Thapelo Mokoena, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence.

Thapelo Mokoena in Kings of Jo’Burg season two. Picture: Supplied/ Mosa Hlope/ Netflix

‘Keeping up with the youngins’

Netflix recently hosted an envy-worthy party at a mansion in Cape Town to celebrate their local line up of productions like Kings of Jo’Burg, How To Ruin Christmas and Blood & Water.

At the party, Connie Ferguson took some time out to show off some impressive moves alongside Dillon Windvogel (Wade Daniels) and Mekaila Mathys (Tahira Kahn). And she managed to pull off the dance move in some heels.

