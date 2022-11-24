‘This is kak’- Netizens react to Aka’s new song ‘Paradise’

Lethabo Malatsi

Months after releasing Lemonade, South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes delivered another “banger” according to his fandom, Megacy.

Netizens were divided though, with many saying good things about the newly released single Paradise featuring Musa Keys, Gyakie and Zadok. Paradise was dropped on Wednesday subsequently with a YouTube video with over 36 000 views.

The song is also featured in AKA’s upcoming album, Mass Country, which will mark his fourth album since Touch My Blood which was released in 2018, through Beam Group in partnership with NYCE Entertainment.

With the festive season drawing closer, Megacy dubbed the track “the song of the summer”.

Netizens react to Paradise

“AKA is the only artist that is capable of bringing out the best out of other artists, he did it with Nasty C and now with Musa Keys,” wrote @walterphosa704 on YouTube.

Dubbing him a “musical genius”, one elated fan said, “one thing you can never take away from this man, [is that] Mega knows how to make good music”.

BANGER ????????— Simba Mutsaka (@MutsakaSimba) November 23, 2022

I'm a music graduate and i can tell you that this guy tick all the boxes of quality music. Intellects in music know— Sihle (@Sihle57128214) November 23, 2022

“This is so smooth and clean ???? Mega never disappoints! He stayed true to himself and what he believes in hence he’s making timeless music what a joint!” one fan wrote.

“Normally I have to listen to a song about three times before I make up my mind. But this one is a masterpiece. First time listening to it and it got me hooked. The instrumental the vocals everything [is] so unique, original [and] African. Big ups to AKA for always providing good music,” one wrote on YouTube.

@akaworldwide I know everytime when you kneel down like this???? when making music fave, its gon be a banger???? and topping charts????, Who actually noticed guys????? Summer Is Covered. #Paradise????⏳ pic.twitter.com/xdOIaaD8bO— ThabangKobedi (@IamthabangK) November 23, 2022

‘This is kak’

Though some begged to differ, citing the rapper “can do better”.

“This is kak,” a Twitter user said.

This is kak!!— Lindo (@Lindokhoza21) November 23, 2022

“Ay no, this is not it. Please respect us [as] your fans, I know you can do better,” another unimpressed fan wrote.

“One day we need to be honest about this guy’s music. You know very well that he’s lyrically wack!” Iamscooby said.

