AKA buys a R2m BMW, asks Elon Musk for aid yet again

South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has ample reasons to celebrate, from his growing budding romance with girlfriend Nadia Nakai and now his whooping two million rand whip.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, AKA shared with his over 3.2 million followers his latest R2 million (R2 314 905.00) purchase – the BMW X7 M50i.

Thanking God for his new German machine, the Lemonade hitmaker said “remember to keep your head down, work hard, mize (avoid) all distractions and good things can happen”.

Congratulatory messages

The rappers fans and industry friends congratulated him on his new black SUV.

“Beast of a whip,” said Solontsizwa.

“Congratulations on the new wheels Mega,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Mega… you deserve all these blessings. You are being rewarded for your strength, resilience, growth and faith over these past few years … to Lemonade… God bless you,” one elated fan congratulated Supa Mega.

Flick a few switches

Meanwhile, the All Eyes on Me composer took to his Twitter account to ask for aid, again, from businessman Elon Musk as the country had been battling with constant load shedding.

“Dear @elonmusk, can you please come fix the South African energy crisis. What will it take for you to come flick a few switches and save us?” he wrote.

Dear @elonmusk can you PLEEEEEEASE come fix the South African Energy Crisis. WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR YOU TO COME FLICK A FEW SWITCHES AND SAVE US?! ????????— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 15, 2022

Earlier this year, AKA took to Twitter asking himself why the South African government hasn’t approached Elon Musk to help solve the country’s energy crisis.

He tweeted, at the time, “Excuse me sir…@elonmusk…I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come help us out with this electricity crisis, but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all.”

