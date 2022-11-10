PICS: Love birds AKA and Nadia get matching tattoos

Lethabo Malatsi

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Nadia Nakai’s love for each other seems as though it can only grow stronger from here after the couple got matching tattoos and shared pictures on social media.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, AKA and Nadia revealed they got matching tattoos of a lion and a lioness, with a sword in between them, which simply symbolises their strong union.

In the pictures shared, the Bragga maker tattooed one-half of a lioness on her right arm and AKA one-half of a lion on his left arm and the lions match up perfectly when their arms are next to each other.

Matching tattoos

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

In a recent interview Drum, the All Eyes On Me hitmaker declared his love for girlfriend Nadia, saying he couldn’t be happier.

“I am in a fantastic place. Love is in the air. Nadia and I have been together for about a year and just enjoying each other,” he said.

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

‘This will end in tears’

However, some netizens are not fond of the couple’s new tattoos, while some are simply elated for the pair.

“This will end in tears,” one Instagram user commented under Nadia’s post.

ALSO READ: ‘Blood and Water’ actress Natasha Thahane responds to marriage reports/rumours

“Better than initials if it doesn’t work you can say the lion represents bravery,” another posited.

“Matching tattoos are dangerous and you all should know that,” one wrote.

Getting matching tattoos in a relationship initially cites you’re making a commitment to make the relationship last as long as the tattoo.

Picture: Instagram comments screengrab

“When ‘Supermega’ loves, he loves for real. Keep inspiring us,” @ghettofabulousfilms wrote under AKA’s post.

“One thing about AKA he doesn’t hide his lovers,” another said.

“Longevity and Light be upon your relationship,” one fan wrote.

NOW READ: ‘Love is in the air’ – AKA expresses his love for girlfriend Nadia Nakai