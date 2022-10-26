‘Love is in the air’ – AKA expresses his love for girlfriend Nadia Nakai

Lethabo Malatsi

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Nadia Nakia’s relationship seems to be getting stronger after the Lemonade hitmaker declared his love for rapper and girlfriend Nadia in an interview, saying he couldn’t be happier.

Speaking to Drum Magazine, AKA is over the moon and couldn’t be happier with his relationship with Nadia, citing they are in a good place.

In the interview, he also gave insight into his future plans and his music.

AKA and Nadia been dating for over a year, however, only made their relationship public on their personal Instagram accounts on 4 March this year.

“I am in a fantastic place. Love is in the air. Nadia and I have been together for about a year and just enjoying each other,” he told Drum.

Both of them are artists, and have worked on a couple of projects together. Supamega cited music always unites them.

“Music always unites us. Both of us being both artists complement our relationship,” he further said.

R800 000 lawsuit against the Daily Sun

Meanwhile, a month after they announced their relationship, Daily Sun reported that the couple allegedly got into a heated and physical argument, where the publication alleged the male rapper physically assaulted Nadia.

They reported AKA assaulted Nadia at the venue in full view of people, he allegedly did it again at the hotel and everything got heated.

However, the couple did not take kindly to these reports and subsequently sent a joint statement to the publication denying the allegations but the publication kept insinuating the altercation did occur.

AKA and Nadia decided to file an R800 000 lawsuit against the publication and the journalist who wrote the article.

*Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele

