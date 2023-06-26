Uncle Waffles and K.O lose to Burna Boy as he scoops his fourth BET award

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Famous Nigerian muso, Burna Boy, walked away with the Best International Act award at the BET Awards on Sunday night, beating Mzansi’s K.O and Uncle Waffles from Eswatini.

Following the global success of his 2022 album Love, Damini, the Nigerian singer scooped his fourth BET International Act award.

The 31-year-old, who wasn’t in attendance, previously won the award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Uncle Waffles, who wore a dress designed by Key Fashion, congratulated Burna Boy after the award show. “Thank you so much for all the support and all the love and congratulations to Burna Boy,” said Waffles on one of her Instagram stories.

The award was voted for by fans.

Artists nominated in the same BET Awards category

The other artists who were nominated in the same category include the UK’s Ella Mai and Stormzy, L7nnon from Brazil and France’s Tiakola.

South Africa’s Pabi Cooper lost the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award to Cameroon’s Libianca.

Pabi Cooper attended the awards ceremony and wore a pink dress designed by Willet Designs Couture. She shared a moment on the red carpet with K.O, who looked simple in his black Sedge Hat.

“Aww, my babies we didn’t win but God’s got us, always. Thank you for your continued support. I see yall, love yall,” wrote Pabi Cooper on one of her Instagram stories.

Pabi Cooper, K.O and Uncle Waffles were honoured at the a BET private penthouse afterparty hosted by Michael Blackson and Dj Fredy Muks following the main awards ceremony.

Other winners

The BET Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and was themed Hip Hop 50, as the genre is celebrating its 50th year of existence.

Beyoncé was the joint winner of the Album of the Year category together with R&B singer SZA.

The Best Male R&B/Pop Artist was also tied, with Chris Brown and Usher sharing the award.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar walked away with the Best Male Hip Hop Artist in the hotly contested category that featured Drake, J.Cole and Future.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the Best Movie award.

