Kendrick Lamar returns to Mzansi to headline Hey Neighbour fest in December

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Excitement gripped South Africans when organisers teased fans yesterday with a video that did all but announced Kendrick Lamar as the Hey Neighbour Festival’s day 2 headline act.

But as promised, this morning organisers revealed to their followers that the rap artist from Compton, California will indeed perform in South Africa.

What is the Hey Neighbour Festival?

Hey Neighbour fest is a three-day music festival hosted in Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

“We had promised you more beats and surprises, and we believe adding this powerhouse artist who’s known for his thought-provoking lyrics and ground-breaking music, cranks up your anticipation a notch or two,” read the statement from the festival. The festival will take place from 8 – 10 December 2023.

“Lamar joins the dynamic line-up alongside Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid and The Chainsmokers, each set to deliver a mind-blowing performance at one of Africa’s most eagerly anticipated music festivals.”

Why so much hype around Kendrick Lamar

Lamar, who just celebrated his 36th birthday a few weeks ago, is the only rap artist to have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Music. His announcement means he’ll be returning to perform in Mzansi for the first time in a decade.

The last time he toured our shores, he went on to produce one of his best works, To Pimp A Butterfly which was partly inspired by his time in South Africa.

One of the songs on the album, How Much a Dollar Costs details his interaction with a South African vagrant at a petrol station who begged the US rapper for R10.

The rapper who is considered a generational talent, walked away with the Male Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the recent BET Awards.

His 2022 album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers walked away with the Rap Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy awards. He has 17 Grammys to his name.

How much are tickets for the Hey Neighbour fest?

With the Hey Neighbour fest being headlined by these renowned international acts and with local artists yet to be announced, the pricing will surely take a huge chunk from most people’s budget.

According to the organisers’ statement, Phase 1 Weekend Passes start at R3,899 for General Access and R4,999 for the VIP experience. The limited phase 1 Single Day passes are almost sold out. Phase 2 pricing is set to be announced soon.

