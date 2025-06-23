Abigail Kubheka’s 68 years in the industry to be honoured in concert

Abigail Kubheka's career started in 1957 when, at the age of 16, Miriam Makeba invited her to join her Skylarks ensemble.

Singer and actor Abigail Kubheka will be honoured in concert in July. Picture: @joburgtheatre/X

The South African government is often criticised for not honouring artists from Mzansi; it only bestows recognition on them after they are no longer with us.

However, legendary singer and actor Abigail Kubheka will be honoured for 68 years in the entertainment industry.

“Mama Abigail Kubheka is more than a performer — she is a living archive of our nation’s cultural history,” said Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe in a statement.

A concert in Kubheka’s honour will be hosted at the State Theatre in Pretoria in the first weekend of July, where Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse and Khanyo Maphumulo, among others, 25 are expected to perform on the day.

The performing artists are said to have volunteered their time and talent to celebrate Khubeka, whose ‘voice, presence, and resilience have helped shape South Africa’s cultural identity’.

ALSO READ: Beaded tribute: Artist gifts Thabo Mbeki a 77 558-bead portrait for his birthday

Khubeka’s near seven decades in the industry

Kubeka was born in 1941 in Orlando East, Soweto’s first formal township. She spent her teenage years in Sophiatown, a bustling cultural hub at the time.

However, her career started in 1957 when, at the age of 16, Miriam Makeba invited her to join her Skylarks ensemble, which at that time also comprised the legendary Letta Mbulu and Mary Rabotaba.

The following decades saw Khubeka performing on various stages around the world, while also venturing into acting later in her illustrious career.

We are honouring Mama Abigail Kubheka:

Date: 5 July 2025

Venue: State Theatre Tshwane

Time: 18:00 pic.twitter.com/pUkUVYAYIm May 27, 2025

“For nearly seven decades, her voice has carried the spirit of resistance, love, and healing. In her music and her presence, generations have found hope,” said Mabe.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tyla’s big Nickelodeon night — hosting, slime, and a major win

The Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series

The concert for Khubeka will happen under the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, a government initiative launched in 2023 to honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s arts and cultural heritage.

The series not only acknowledges their legacy but also provides tangible support through platforms such as the Living Legends Legacy Fraternity Trust (LLLFT).

“Honouring her through the Van Toeka Af series is both a duty and a privilege, and a reminder that South Africa’s greatest treasure,” said Mabe.

Musician Khaya Mahlangu will direct the one-night-only concert.

NOW READ: Trombonist Siyasanga ‘Siya’ Charles excited to come back home for the National Arts Festival