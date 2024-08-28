WATCH: A day in the life of breakfast TV show host Lee-Roy Wright

Wright invited The Citizen to spend some time with him and his co-hosts as they shot the Friday edition of e.tv’s The Morning Show.

Picture: Supplied

Lee-Roy Wright returned to television nine years after taking an unplanned sabbatical to come back as an additional one e.tv’s The Morning Show.

Wright invited The Citizen’s camera crew to spend some time with him and his co-hosts, Kgosi Rankhumise and former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo in one of their shoots.

From arriving early to doing make-up and preparing for the show, the video gives a proper glimpse into the life of a TV show host.

Wright was part of Craz-e between 2008 and 2015. But prior to this, just like many other young South Africans watching TV, he believed he had a contribution to make.

“I know this sounds really cliché to say but I’ve always felt like I was made for TV or an aspect of TV. Whether it wasn’t being a presenter, but being in the industry or being behind the scenes. There was something about TV that I gravitated towards.”

Wright hails from Eastern Cape town Uitenhage.

“Looking back growing up, this [TV] always looked larger than life for me, from the small town in the Eastern Cape where I’m from. I always had a dream, I never thought I’d make it happen, but sometimes you have to take things into your own hands and make it happen for yourself,” he said.

Together with Mamohau Seseane, Wright is a new addition to the breakfast show hosted by Rankhumise and Mhlongo.

