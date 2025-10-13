WATCH: Back to The City festival records biggest numbers since Covid

The first Back to the City festival took place in 2007, attracting just over 3,500 patrons.

Hip-hop festival Back to The City (BTC) recorded its largest attendance since the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting 18 000 hip-hop fans at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The first BTC took place in 2007, attracting just over 3 500 patrons. For six years, the festival was hosted under the M1 bridge on Henry Nxumalo Street.

It was previously held on Freedom Day on 27 April each year, but has been moved to October since the pandemic.

The purpose behind initially holding it on Freedom Day was to celebrate the freedom of expression in hip-hop – achieved through live performances, graffiti, and exhibitions – and to bring the youth back to the city.

It is Africa’s longest running hip-hop festival.

This year’s instalment was the 19th.

There were three stages: the Main Stage at the head of the Mary Fitzgerald Square, the Power Play stage where rap battles and more ‘underground’ rappers performed and the Freedom Stage on the Bassline lawn.

The festival has previously surpassed the 20 000 mark pre-COVID; however, this year’s instalment will probably be seen as one of the better editions in recent history.

Lupe Fiasco, rain, Maglera Doe Boy

The festival was headlined by US rapper Lupe Fiasco, with Hip Hop acts from South Africa performing throughout the day.

Despite it raining in the evening, Hip Hop fans remained committed to seeing their favourite acts.

During one of the standout performances of the night, when Maglera Doe Boy was on the main stage, the rain came down relentlessly, but the crowd gathered in front of the main stage was more resolute.

Those not fortunate enough to have VIP tags for shelter under the marquees found cover by the beer garden or under the bridge on Henry Nxumalo Street.

