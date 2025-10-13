Entertainment

WATCH: K.Keed reflects on her career, brand collaborations and life in Joburg vs Cape Town

By Bonginkosi Tiwane and Carlos Muchave

13 October 2025

05:26 pm

Before her performance at Back to The City this past weekend, K.Keed reflected on her career in the local industry.

K.Keed

Young rapper K-Keed has quickly made a name for herself in the local hip-hop scene. Picture: whodat_keed/Instagram

Just before her performance at Back to The City this past weekend, young rapper K.Keed reflected on her career in the local industry.

The rapper who hails from Gugulethu in the Western Cape had a chat with The Citizen on Saturday.

The rapper, whose real name is Mihlali Koyana is one of the brand ambassadors of Sunlight soap bar, which had a stand at the festival through its ‘Raise The Bar’ activation.

Last year’s initial challenge, ‘Drop Your Bar’ with Sunlight, was won by Leezy Lindokuhle from Johannesburg, who has continued to grow within the industry.

“Winning the challenge gave me confidence in my voice and my passion for entertaining. The bars came out easy for me because I grew up with the Sunlight green bar,” said Leezy.

“By opening this year’s challenge to dancers alongside rappers, we’re creating a platform where young people can express themselves, unite through creativity, and celebrate their creative spirit,” said Southern Africa Marketing Manager at Sunlight Masterbrand, Noni Makhanya.

Read more on these topics

festival Johannesburg CBD (Joburg) rapper

