Money Mike SA talks ‘ON GAWD’ and joining True Religion

The rapper has worked with other South African artists including Emtee, Blxckie and Chad Da Don.

South African rapper Money Mike SA has released a new single titled “ON GAWD” and has bagged a massive deal with a denim brand.

The track was recorded in Beirut, Lebanon, and produced by Nagib and Ziggy.

Born Ibrahim Abdul Fakhouri, the rapper said the single reflects his personal journey and growth in the music industry.

“This is more than just a song. It’s a statement about what I’ve survived and where I’m headed,” he said.

“Recording in Beirut gave the song a completely different energy and emotion.”

The rapper has previously collaborated with South African artists including Emtee, Blxckie and Chad Da Don.

True Religion partnership

Money Mike SA has also bagged a massive deal with denim brand True Religion.

He described the partnership as a significant milestone in his career.

“Being chosen as a brand ambassador means a lot to me because it shows that the work I’ve been putting in is being recognised globally,” he said.

“Everything happening right now is the result of consistency, belief and staying true to myself.”