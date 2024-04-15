WATCH: Doja Cat finds her Zulu roots at Coachella (VIDEO)

American Zulu girl, singer Doja Cat brought it all the way home when she invited the Mzansi group – The Joy – to sing with her at Coachella fest.

South Africans have called for American Singer Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini to return to her South African Zulu roots.

The singer’s father is famous Mzansi actor Dumisan Dlamini, popular for the controversial TV show on SABC1 called Yizo Yizo and Uzalo and many others, yet she has yet to meet him years after leaving and separating from her mother in the United States of America where the singer was born.

Doja has previously expressed a yearning to meet him and even mentioned him to actress Whoopi Goldberg, who acted with him in the movie Sarafina and said the actor was “a good man”.

US singer Doja Cat, left, and South African actor Dumisani Dlamini. Pictures: dojacat,official_dumisanidlamini/Instagram

While performing at one of the biggest musical festivals in the world this weekend, Coachella, Doja brought on South African isScatamiya (zulu acapella) group The Joy to open up for her.

The Zulu group joined the singer for a performance of her song Acknowledge Me and Shutcho.

as a South African this is such a beautiful moment for The Joy and Doja Cat – Maskandi TO THE WORLD

The group of talented youngsters from Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal joined together with the singer on stage and captivated the audience at Coachella, bringing their rich harmonies and vibrant energy to the iconic American festival.

An accappella group, composed of five young South Africans: Ntokozo Magcaba, Melokuhle Mkhungo, Sanele Ngcobo, Phelelani Sithole, and Sandile Sphelele Hlophe, marked a significant moment in The Joy’s burgeoning career, introducing them to a global audience and showcasing their extraordinary talent.

The Coachella performance highlighted the group’s unique blend of traditional African influences with modern pop and R&B sounds.

Their vocal prowess and onstage charisma made them stand out at the festival, winning over the crowd with their infectious energy and dynamic stage presence.

Having met in high school, they entered a singing competition and came out tops after which they released an EP in 2021 called Amabutho.

The group’s seamless harmony and synchronised movements demonstrated their dedication to their craft and passion for music and performing.

This appearance at Coachella was not the first time The Joy has made waves on the international stage. The group made their UK debut on television during the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury and also featured in Jools Holland’s 30th-anniversary celebration, singing ‘Isenance Lengane’ .

These high-profile performances in the UK established The Joy as a group to watch, and their Coachella performance further solidified their reputation as a rising global act.

Expressing excitement on their Instagram page the group wrote “It’s been so hard to keep this a secret !!

“Tonight we performed with the amazing @dojacat on @coachella‘s main stage in front of 100 000 people! Thank you, Amala, or rather Zandile. Thank you to the incredible team that made this moment happen. You made us feel very welcome!

And thank you to everyone who reached out after watching the stream from all around the world.”

The Joy’s journey began in the streets of Hammarsdale, where the boys honed their vocal skills and cultivated their love for music.

As The Joy continues to make a name for themselves internationally, their performances at events like Coachella help to bridge cultural divides and promote the beauty of African music to a wider audience.

Their distinctive sound and engaging performances offer a fresh perspective on contemporary music, blending traditional African elements with modern styles.

Social media has responded positively to the collaboration, noting how Doja is embracing her roots.

With their star on the rise, The Joy is poised to become one of South Africa’s most celebrated musical exports.

Guys oh my goodness South African artists on a Coachella main stage with Doja Cat??? I’m so proud of The Joy 🥺🫶🏽🥰😁 making us so proud! Heh???🔥



Guys oh my goodness South African artists on a Coachella main stage with Doja Cat??? I'm so proud of The Joy 🥺🫶🏽🥰😁 making us so proud! Heh???🔥

Fans can look forward to seeing more of the group’s exciting performances and collaborations in the future as they continue to enchant audiences worldwide with their exceptional vocal talents and vibrant stage presence.