WATCH: Dumisani Dlamini agrees that there wouldn’t be Doja Cat without Mbongeni Ngema

Mbongeni Ngema’s Special Provincial Official funeral service was held on Friday in Durban.

Speaking at the funeral of the Sarafina! creator Mbongeni Ngema, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini said he learned a lot from the late legend and jokingly admitted that there wouldn’t be any Doja Cat if it weren’t for him.

Ngema’s funeral service was held on Friday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC).

He passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 27 December, at the age of 68.

Dumisani Dlamini: ‘He taught me a lot of things’

Dlamini said Ngema taught him many things, sharing: “Most powerful words of wisdom was when he said to me I must make a fear fear me and that I mustn’t walk proud. Make sure you don’t live to impress because you are an impression already …” Dlamini said during an interview with Siphamandla Gobe at the funeral.

Speaking about his daughter, he said: “Yah vele, if ubhuti Mbongeni wasn’t there, I wouldn’t have gone overseas and returned with Doja Cat.”

#MbongeniNgema Actor Dumisani Dlamini popularly known as Crocodile in Sarafina & Chester in Yizo Yizo pays tribute to the late Madlokovu. He credits his success in the industry to Ngema. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/Iw0crC3s85 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 5, 2024

Sarafina! lead star Leleti Khumalo, who was also in attendance, spoke about the impact of Ngema in her career.

She said Ngema introduced her to the entertainment industry, adding: “These are very sad times. It’s sad for everyone, especially for the family. I am here to support them.

“uMadlokovu basically introduced me to this industry. I was young, and I owe a lot to him. Unfortunately, he has passed [away], and there is nothing we can do about that, but my whole career in this industry, I owe it to him.”

#MbongeniNgema Actress Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to the late Mbongeni Ngema. "My whole career in this industry, I owe it to him…he put me to the global map…"#eNCA pic.twitter.com/XOdG8m0Mre January 5, 2024

