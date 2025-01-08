‘You see Tyla, Winnie Khumalo was that for us growing up’ – DJ Cleo reflects on singer’s passing [VIDEO]

Khumalo’s last official performance was on Cleo’s radio show.

“I feel pain for the kids because of the relationship she had with her kids, they were close, and it was as though they were friends,” DJ Cleo told The Citizen, reflecting on the late Winnie Khumalo.

Khumalo died on Tuesday afternoon on her way to hospital, a family representative, Tshepi Akeepile told SABC News on Tuesday.

“It was her daughter that got back home to come and collect her so that she could be taken to the hospital. She tried to help her. Unfortunately, on their drive to the hospital, she passed away. When they arrived, they [medical staff] pronounced her dead,” averred Akeepile.

On Wednesday morning, Khumalo’s family released a statement shared by her daughter, Rethabile.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Khumalo, who left us on 7 January after a short illness,” read the statement.

Winnie the child star

Cleo described Khumalo as a giant and said her passing was a great loss.

“I see some stupid people on social media saying ‘rest in peace one-hit wonder’ and I just look at them and think to myself that these people just arrived and don’t know much.”

Cleo, who is 45 years old, said he used to listen to Khumalo when he was as young as 13 years old. “We were raised on her music. You see Tyla, who is adored by young people today; Winnie was that for us with her first hit song, Hey Laitie.”

As recently as Tuesday, just hours before Khumalo’s death was confirmed, Cleo shared a post of the singer with her daughter together with Cleo, announcing that she’ll be at The Eskhaleni Party this coming Friday.

Winnie last performance

Khumalo’s last official performance was on Cleo’s show on Radio 2000, The Eskhaleni Party, which airs every Friday night.

“In fact, she didn’t want to perform her first single (Hey Laitie). I told her that she’s not a fan of Winnie Khumalo, but there are people like us who grew up on that song who loved it,” shared Cleo.

“It was pre-recorded because of the crazy schedules of December, I recorded the performances around November.”

Cleo said he would’ve liked to broadcast the interview and performance with Khumalo late in December, but Khumalo was in hospital at the time.

“I spoke to her while she was in hospital in December, because the performance was supposed to be aired on the 27 December, and I called her around the 22 of December.”

Real name Cleopas Monyepao, Cleo said this Friday’s show will be a tribute to the late singer.

Since joining Radio 2000 in 2024, Cleo has given the station’s listeners a different feel to their Friday night radio experience through live performances by a variety of artists on his show.

There has been a strong focus on shining the spotlight on veteran artists who aren’t as appreciated as they were at the height of their careers.

“I’ve been saying this, that let’s give people their flowers while they are still alive. I think so far I’ve had about 30 performances and of that, I only have a few young artists, most of them are legends.”

Other seasoned acts that have performed on Cleo’s show are Afro-Pop singer Ntando, Malaika’s Tshedi, Joe Nina, singer Khanyo and Kwaito artist Thebe.

“It will be the same show this Friday on The Eskhaleni Party, but maybe the first hour will be dedicated to her,” said Cleo.

He added that he’ll reach out to singer Zonke, who wrote Khumalo’s last biggest hit Live My Life, for an interview on the show.

Reinventing herself

Cleo said there are many lessons today’s young artists can learn from Khumalo, who began her career as a child star and then faded out after some time.

“She came into the industry very young. She grew up, had kids and things didn’t go so well for her for some time, but she was able to return to the industry,” shared Cleo.

Cleo said he met Khumalo around 2005 on a flight to Germany when Khumalo was a backing vocalist for Zonke and Bongo Maffin.

Cleo said Khumalo contributed her vocals to some of his hits, including Sisi Nghamba Nawe.

Overall Cleo said he had a good relationship with Khumalo, despite their topsy-turvy relationship. “She’s the only artist who knows where I live. She’s been to my house.”

The Khumalo family statement said details about her memorial service will be shared in due course.

