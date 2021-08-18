Rainbow Bridge named SA’s Horse of the Year

Seven-year-old Rainbow Bridge has been named the 2021 Equus Horse of the Year.
Trained in Cape Town by Eric Sands and owned by Mike and Norma Rattray, Rainbow Bridge won two Grade 1 contests at six in the recently concluded South African racing season, the Cape Town Met at Kenilworth and the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge at Greyville, and a Grade 2, the Drill Hall Stakes at Greyville.
Vodacom Durban July champion Kommetdieding was runner-up – even though the judging panel did not consider him good enough for any of the individual Equus categories.
Also losing out on the big prize was Triple Tiara hero War Of Athena, a runaway favourite for the title in a poll conducted by Sporting Post newspaper. Another horse in the judges’ reckoning was Jet Dark, winner of the L’Ormarins Queens Plate and the Champions Cup.
War Of Athena was named Champion Three-Year-Old Filly, while Jet Dark got two Equus statuettes for his owner, as Champion Two-Year-Old Male and Champion Miler.
Rainbow Bridge took the Champion Older Male and Champion Middle-Distance titles. Last year’s Horse of the Year, Summer Pudding, won Champion Older Filly/Mare for her two Grade 1 wins during the season.
The Equus judges were administrator Graeme Hawkins, commentator Alistair Cohen, journalists Andrew Harrison and Jack Milner and TV presenter Stan Elley.
Many categories, such as Champion Trainer and Jockey – Justin Snaith and Lyle Hewitson, respectively – were already known, having been decided by statistics at the end of the season.
The awards ceremony was held “virtually” and live on the Tellytrack DStv channel on Tuesday evening, with presenters Jessica Motaung and Neil Andrews conducting proceeding in a television studio.
Among the breeding awards, the Outstanding Breeder honour went to Oldlands Stud and an International Achievement recognition to Varsfontein Stud for the win of Yulong Prince in Australia’s Grade 1 Cantala Stakes.
Another highlight on the night was a Special Achievement Award to Hawkins for his long career in racing – as a commentator, journalist, auctioneer and administrator.
Media awards were reintroduced after a few years absence, with the honours going to Candiese Lenferna (photography), Tawanda Taruvinga (broadcast) and David Thiselton (print).
The full Equus honour roll
EQUINE
Champion 2yo Colt
- Good Traveller
Champion 2yo Filly
- Rain In Holland
Champion 3yo Colt
- Jet Dark
Champion 3yo Filly
- War Of Athena
Champion Older Male
- Rainbow Bridge
Champion Older Filly/Mare
- Summer Pudding
Champion Sprinter
- Rio Querari
Champion Miler
- Jet Dark
Champion Middle Distance (1800m-2200m)
- Rainbow Bridge
Champion Stayer (2400m upwards)
- Nebraas
BREEDING
Champion Broodmare
- Halfway To Heaven
Champion Stallion
- Gimmethegreenlight
Champion Breeder
- Klawervlei Stud
Outstanding Breeder
- Oldlands Stud
International Achievement
- Varsfontein Stud (for Yulong Prince winning Gr1 Cantala Stakes in Australia)
MEDIA
Broadcast
- Tawanda Taruvinga
Still Photography
- Candiese Lenferna
- David Thiselton
HUMAN
Champion Apprentice
- Kyle Strydom
Champion Jockey
- Lyle Hewitson
Champion Trainer
- Justin Snaith
Champion Owner
- Suzette Viljoen
Special Achievement Award
- Graeme Hawkins
HORSE OF THE YEAR
- Rainbow Bridge
Special Award to Groom of Horse of the year
- Dumasani Bonani