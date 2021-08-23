Still plenty money in racing: Dynasty colt fetches R1.2m

Mike Moon

Rarity spells value. And rarity plus quality means even bigger bucks – even in tough times, as was evident at the August Two Year Old Sale of racehorses in Germiston this past weekend.

Sometime champion stallion Dynasty died in 2019, so there aren’t too many of his unraced offspring around any longer and owners will soon be deprived of the chance to buy sons and daughters of the 2003 Durban July hero.

So the sale topper at the Bloodstock SA auction was a colt by Dynasty called Herero Secret, who was bought for R1.2 million by agent Form Bloodstock.

Born in the foothills of Western Cape’s Piketberg Mountains at leading stud farm Wilgerbosdrift, this fellow is from well-performed mare Welwitschia – hence the name.

Dynasty’s three progeny fetched a total of R1.7 million, giving an average of R573 000.

The two-day sale amassed R39.4 million, R300 000 less than last year, with 25% fewer horses catalogued. This indicates that the South African thoroughbred industry – breeding and racing – is in surprisingly good shape in a forlorn economy.

Another former multiple champion sire, the mighty Silvano, who died earlier this month, was also front-of-mind at the auction – though, of course, he still has three crops to reach the sales.

Silvano’s four foals made an aggregate R1.4 million, at a R365 000 average, with the top lot also being consigned by Wilgerbosdrift. This colt, Promontory, is out of brilliant race mare Europa Point.

Newly crowned champion sire Gimmethegreenlight was represented by three lots, which averaged R210 000, underlining this annual sale’s reputation for good value.

Another rising star of the covering barn, Rafeef, had a good return for his owners, Ridgemont Highlands, collecting R3.7 million at a R336 000 average.

Grief at Maine Chance Farms over Silvano’s passing will have been slightly assuaged by the performance of another of the stud’s sires, Quasillo, whose two lots averaged R280 000 – hefty for a relative newbie.

Also grabbing attention were the 22 deals done for the offspring of The United States, a South African rarity as a Grade 1-winning son of Galileo – the world’s top stallion of the past decade who also died this month. The purchases totalled R4.4 million for a R210 000 mean.