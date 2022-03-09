SA Classic winner Red Saxon leaps up the merit ratings

Mike Moon

Mike de Kock-trained colt Safe Passage has had his merit rating increased, from 116 to 117 – even though he was beaten into second place in the 1800m SA Classic at Turffontein on Saturday.

The surprise winner of the Grade 1 contest, Joe Soma-trained Red Saxon, had his rating hiked from 107 to 118.

The result ended Guineas winner Safe Passage’s chances of landing the Triple Crown, and meant the coveted and elusive title could not be won in 2022.

However, the Triple Tiara is still alive after Sean Tarry-trained filly Rain In Holland captured the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas at Saturday’s meeting, emulating her earlier triumph in the Fillies Guineas.

The National Horseracing Authority handicappers adopted fifth-placed Aragosta as their “line horse” in assessing the SA Classic, leaving him unchanged on a mark of 109.

There were also increases for third finisher Captain Lannister, up from 105 to 115, and for fourth-placed Super Excited, from 107 to 109.

There were no other ratings increases and no drops for any Classic runners.

A NHA press release detailed other handicap changes from the Classics meeting as follows:

Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic (Grade 1)

Rain In Holland has had her rating raised from 115 to 118 after her victory in the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic over 1800m.

Here it was the runner-up Sprinkles who was deemed to make for the most suitable line horse, especially given that she had also finished second behind Rain In Holland in the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas in February, leaving her unchanged on a rating of 110.

Third placed Perfect Witness was raised from 103 to 109, while fifth finisher Definitely Maybe was picked up from 79 to 92. Definitely Maybe, in fact, ran to a mark of 105, but the handicappers chose not to take this literally and only gave her half of the achieved adjustment (92 being halfway between 79 and 105). This adjustment makes her higher that the 88-rated Look Yourself, which she beat by 2.5 lengths at level weights.

There were drops for two fillies. Fourth placed Desert Miracle was cut from 117 to 115, while Eternity Ring drops to 103 from 105.

Wilgerbosdrift Hawaii Stakes (Grade 2)

Al Muthana has had his rating raised from 115 to 122 after his success in the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Hawaii Stakes over 1400m.

The handicappers were unanimously of the view that fourth-placed Bingwa made for the most suitable line horse here, which leaves him unchanged on a mark of 118. In rating the race this way, fifth finisher Puerto Manzano also runs to his mark of 111, effectively making him a line horse as well.

The only other ratings increase was for second-placed Freed From Desire, who goes up from 110 to 116.

There were drops for two horses. Vars Vicky was trimmed from 109 to 108, while Cirillo is down from 116 to 114.