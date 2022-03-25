Dubai World Cup opens a betting bonanza for local racing fans

Mike Moon

Horse racing fans can look forward to a fabulous Saturday, with a R500 000 TAB Pick 6 carryover to the Turffontein race meeting, which is headlined by the Colorado King Stakes and the chance to bet with the local TAB into Hong Kong’s mega tote pools on the Dubai World Cup extravaganza at Meydan.

The Pick 6 pool at Turffontein is expected to top R3 million and the Dubai World Cup meeting has been classified as a World Pool event by the Hong Kong Jockey Club for the first time.

That takes one of the greatest horse racing events on the planet into even more exciting territory.

TAB Win, Place, Swinger and Quinella (first two, any order) bets on the eight races for thoroughbreds at Meydan (Races 2 to 9) will be commingled into the huge Hong Kong pools, which will average more than R6 million and allow TAB customers to take massive wagers without significantly depressing payouts.

The top horses in the world have converged on Meydan for the 26th running of the Dubai World Cup and it promises to be a blockbuster from start to finish.

The Dubai Kahayla Classic for Arabians will get the show rolling as usual and prize money for the nine races this year totals $30.5 million (R440 million) with the Dubai World Cup itself carrying a mega purse of $12 million (R170 million).

A capacity crowd of some 80 000 is expected at Meydan for the first time since 2019 and a huge global audience will follow the action on television.

There will be full coverage of the Turffontein and Meydan meetings on Racing240 (channel 240 on DStv) and in TAB outlets.

TAB Trifecta pools on the Meydan meeting will be hosted in South Africa and all other pools will be commingled with Hong Kong or Tabcorp’s Premier Gateway International.

Full details of TAB betting on Meydan

ALL RACES: Win, Place, Swinger, Quinella, Exacta, Trifecta, Quartet, Rolling Double (Races 1-2; 2-3 etc), Rolling Pick 3 (Races 1-2-3; 2-3-4 etc) AND Bipot (Races 1-6), Place Accumulator (Races 3-9), Pick 6 (Races 4-9), Jackpot (Races 6-9).

NOTE: All bets R1 unit (TAB SA commingle into PGI); minimum bet R6 (minimum EACHWAY Bet = R3 Win, R3 Place = R6). DAILY DOUBLE, ROLLING DOUBLE, PICK 3 amount bet must be multiple of R2 so bet R6, R12, R14 not R7 or R9.

PLACE rules (Race 1 only): Less than 6 runners no Place betting; 6 or more runners payouts FIRST, SECOND, THIRD.

Pick 6: No fractional betting; must be won; 70% of pool all 6 winners and 30% any 5.

Pick 3: Must be won (any 2 if no all-3 winners).

ALSO NOTE – RACES 2 to 9: Win, Place, Swinger, Quinella commingled with Hong Kong Jockey Club. HKJC rules will apply.

HKJC PLACE Rules: Less than 4 declared runners no Place betting; 4-6 declared runners payouts FIRST, SECOND; 7 or more declared runners payouts FIRST, SECOND, THIRD.

ALL RACES: Trifecta pool hosted by TAB SA. – TAB