10 Kids’ books that will save your sanity this festive season

Ditch screen time and let your kids escape into imagination. Here is a list of 10 curated books to add real value to Christmas stockings.

Ditch screen time of all kinds, whether it is gaming, mobile phones or social media, and instead steer your six or seven-year-old towards the pages of some spectacular books this festive season.

Chanté du Plessis, Children’s Marketing and Publicity Coordinator of Jonathan Ball Publishers, curated a list of ten titles perfect for young holiday readers.

The collection combines comfort, curiosity and adventure, with stories chosen to help children understand themselves and the world around them.

Big Emotions For Little People by Rebekah Lipp

This title offers children a calm, practical way to understand feelings that sometimes overwhelm them. Happiness, anger and frustration are unpacked in simple language, and the book includes a helpful breathing tool.

“This is the perfect introduction to emotions big and small, and it teaches little ones that naming their feelings is the first step to managing them,” said Du Plessis.

Crocodiles Do Not Like The Toilet by Ali Rutstein

It’s bathroom FOMO. Manu the crocodile would rather miss nothing than stop playing for a toilet break. It is humorous and reassuring for children who are still learning to pause during excitement.

“The book tackles a very real challenge with warmth and gentle encouragement,” said Du Plessis. “It reassures kids that stopping play for the toilet does not mean missing out.”

Fox And Chick Up And Down by Sergio Ruzzier

A super cute friendship story told with warmth and gentle comedy. The short, graphic style stories bring Fox’s patience and Chick’s impulsiveness to life.

“This series is perfect for newly independent readers,” said Du Plessis. “The humour and the layout make reading feel fun rather than intimidating.”

The Invisible String Family Celebration by Patrice Karst

A story that helps children understand connection, distance and the ache of missing someone.

“The magic of the invisible string is that it reminds children they are never truly alone,” said Du Plessis. “This edition shows a diverse family setting, which makes the idea even more relatable.”

Jan en die Boontjierank translated by De Wet Hugo

The classic tale retold in Afrikaans with lift-the-flap elements that children love.

“The reveals on each page keep young readers fully engaged,” shared Du Plessis. “It turns a familiar story into a hands-on adventure.”

One Cheetah One Cherry by Jackie Morris

A counting book illustrated with animals in rich detail.

“This book makes early numeracy feel magical,” said Du Plessis. “Children pore over the pages and discover something new every time.”

Tjoppie Gaan Skool Toe by Liz de Villiers

A gentle story that follows Tjoppie on his first school adventure.

“It is ideal for children preparing for Grade One,” said Du Plessis. “It shows school as a place of friendship and discovery rather than something frightening.”

Waar’s Mev Kat by Ingela P Arrhenius

A tactile Afrikaans board book with felt flaps that spark curiosity.

“Children cannot resist lifting the flaps,” said Du Plessis. “It encourages searching, predicting and noticing small details, which are important early reading skills.”

Who I Am Words I Tell Myself by Susan Verde

A collection of short affirmations that help children strengthen their sense of self.

“This book teaches self-love in a way children can truly use,” said Du Plessis. “It reminds them that they matter and that they are enough.”

Who Wet The Bed by Alain Serge Dzotap

A warm and humorous story that removes the shame around bedwetting.

“It is deeply reassuring,” said Du Plessis. “Children see that bedwetting is normal and nothing to feel embarrassed about.”

