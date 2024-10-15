Workplace Fomo hits hard: Mental health on the line

Fomo is creeping into the workplace with worrying effects on mental health, experts suggest.

“With so much information moving around, many employees fear missing crucial decisions, updates, or networking opportunities.” Picture: Supplied

The idea of Fomo (Fear of Missing Out) is something most people are familiar with, especially when it comes to our social lives. Social media has intensified this feeling, making us wish we were at events or having experiences others are sharing. But now, experts suggest that Fomo is creeping into the workplace, with worrying effects on mental health.

Research from the University of Nottingham’s Schools of Psychology and Medicine defines workplace Fomo as the anxiety about missing important information, meetings, updates, or relationships with colleagues and clients.

Emma-Jane Truter, founder and head social media strategist at Cape Town’s Emma Is Social, explains: “Gone are the days when you could turn off your computer, close the office door, and drive home, only to check your emails the next morning.

“Today, we’re always online—whether in our cars, on lunch breaks, at social events, or even in bed. Many of us aren’t just checking social feeds; we’re also managing work WhatsApp groups and emails, responding immediately. With personal time disappearing, it’s no surprise that more people are burning out.”

How Covid cemented the digital workplace

The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t just introduce the digital workplace—it made it essential. After working from home for over two years, many people have now adopted hybrid or fully remote work arrangements. Regardless of the setup, digital work has transformed how we approach work.

“Digital technologies have reshaped work, giving us more flexibility and autonomy,” says Truter. “But they’ve also made it harder to switch off. The more we do, the more work we seem to take on, leading to overload and high anxiety.”

Workplace Fomo: Anxiety in a hyper-connected world

The fast-paced, always-connected nature of modern work contributes to workplace Fomo. Constant communication through email, Slack, or WhatsApp can cause anxiety about missing a key message or meeting.

“With so much information moving around,” Truter notes, “many employees fear missing crucial decisions, updates, or networking opportunities.”

Beach break or burnout?

Vacations used to be a break from work, but now, with smartphones, it’s harder to disconnect—even on a beach holiday.

Truter explains: “Whether self-imposed or due to co-workers reaching out, many people struggle to ignore work emails or WhatsApp messages while on leave. This only increases exhaustion, even during what’s meant to be a break, leading to burnout.”

Breaking the burnout cycle

This issue can’t be fixed overnight, but employees and businesses can work together to address it.

“As a start,” Truter suggests, “employers should enforce clear work hours, reduce the number of communication tools used, promote lunch breaks, limit meetings, and encourage unplugging during evenings, weekends, and holidays.”

Additionally, companies should offer wellness programs to educate and motivate employees to prioritise their mental and physical health.

Truter also emphasises the value of mental health days. “In my business, allowing mental health days has been hugely beneficial. These days give my team a guilt-free break when they need it. It also helps them realise that taking one day off won’t hurt the business, cause failure, or lose clients.”

