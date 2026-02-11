12-hour national prayer vigil for suspended Senzo Mchunu angers netizens

An all-night prayer event for a suspended police minister has South Africans split online.

A 12-hour “National Prayer for Senzo Mchunu” scheduled for Valentine’s Day at Mbombela Civic Centre has ignited intense reactions across social media. These range from heartfelt support to outright ridicule.

The event flyer, circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), promises gospel performances and pastoral leadership. However, it has become the latest twist in a scandal that has rocked South Africa’s law enforcement and political landscape.

Sithembiso Mshengu, Mchunu’s spokesperson, said the prayer is not sanctioned, but the organisers sought permission and received a nod from the suspended minister.



Mchunu, who was placed on special leave of absence by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2025 amid serious allegations of obstructing police investigations and shielding corrupt figures, notably disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), did not plan to attend the prayer service.

Why is Senzo Mchunu suspended?



Mchunu, once South Africa’s minister of police, has been at the eye of a national storm. This began when KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi publicly accused him of interfering in sensitive investigations. These accusations included allegedly shutting down the PKTT as it closed in on politically connected suspects and criminal syndicates.



These explosive claims were central to establishing the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, a high-profile judicial body probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi’s testimony at the commission has been described as both damning and historic. It links senior leadership to potential criminal collusion.

Mchunu has denied any wrongdoing, insisting his decisions were lawful and rooted in administrative reform, not corruption.



Netizens’ reactions: Split between mockery and support



The prayer vigil announcement set X alight with polarised commentary:



Sceptics and critics blasted the event as a desperate publicity stunt.



Some supporters defended Mchunu’s right to spiritual backing. They argued that the ongoing inquiries lack conclusive proof and that he deserves due process.



Humorous takes also trended, with memes equating the long prayer to the marathon nature of political inquiries.

The bigger picture



Public reaction to Mchunu’s saga reveals deep frustration with corruption and institutional failure in South Africa. Some consider the Madlanga commission a crucial test of accountability in public office. However, others view prolonged inquiry processes as political theatre that slows genuine justice.



As the prayer vigil gains traction online, the debate around Mchunu’s fate and the broader implications for South African policing and governance continue to intensify.